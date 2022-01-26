Kelly Osbourne brought a realistic looking pillow of Sid Wilson on her trip overseas, she revealed in an Instagram Story on Tuesday

Kelly Osbourne Travels Abroad with Gigantic Pillow of Sid Wilson: 'I Take My Baby' Everywhere

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are inseparable — sort of.

While documenting her journey abroad to Ireland and Italy with friend Kip Zachary, the Fashion Police alum, 37, revealed to her followers on Instagram that a big pillow of Wilson, 45, came along for the ride.

"Everywhere I go I take my baby with me 😂," she captioned a slide on her Story of herself posing with a large, screen-printed pillow of the Slipknot rocker's face.

The reality star also posted a sweet quote on her Story, tagging Wilson on the slide.

"&& so there's this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy," the quote read.

While it may seem slightly unconventional, yet totally endearing, this isn't the first time The Osbournes: Night of Terror star has posed with realistic-looking pillows.

Last week, Osbourne showed off her collection of pillows on Instagram, including one of her in a pink "weirdo" crewneck with her long lavender hair cascading over her shoulders, along with what appears to be the same pillow of Wilson she took on the plane with her.

"Thank you @thatpillowguy (not to be mistaken for that other guy) for our amazing pillows," she wrote in an Instagram post. "We are #obsessed!!!! There are so many things I want to turn into pillow. I will be hounding you! Sorry in advance 😂."

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Osbourne and Wilson recently took their relationship to the next level after more than two decades of knowing each other.

"Kelly and Sid met when his band was touring with Ozzfest in 1999," said the source, referring to the music festival founded by her parents, Sharon and Ozzy. "They have remained friends since. They are very happy together."

News of Osbourne and Wilson's romance comes shortly after her brother, Jack, proposed to partner Aree Gearhart just before New Year's Eve.