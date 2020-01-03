Kelly Osbourne Slams ‘Sickening’ Rumors That Dad Ozzy Osbourne Is on His Deathbed

Kelly Osbourne is setting the record straight.

As false reports began to circulate earlier this week that her father, Ozzy Osbourne, was deathly ill, the reality TV personality, 35, slammed the “sickening” rumors as being completely untrue.

“Today I had a wonderful start to 2020,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, according to Billboard. “I went out to lunch with my family. Then spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my dad.”

However, her day took a turn after she returned to her own home and saw some “sickening articles about my dad supposedly being on his ‘death bed.’ ”

“Sometimes the media makes me sick!!!” she continued. “It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F— on this is utter bulls—.”

The legendary rocker, 71, went on to playfully address the untrue reports on his Instagram.

“Read any good news lately?” he wrote on Thursday alongside a photograph of himself pulling his hair.

“Wait what?? I thought you were meant to be on your death bed? What are you doing up?” his son Jack Osbourne commented, continuing to poke fun at the situation.

In February 2019, Ozzy announced he was postponing the first four dates of his No More Tour 2 falling ill with the flu and bronchitis.

However, when the “Crazy Train” singer paid his doctor a second visit, he was diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection, the musician’s rep said in a statement at the time. Because of the toll touring takes on his body and his extensive travel schedule in severe winter conditions, the doctor feared the infection could develop into pneumonia.

Months later, he officially called off the rest of his 2019 performances to recover from injuries he sustained from a fall while healing from a bout of pneumonia.

“I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” Ozzy said in the statement. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now. I’m grateful for the love and support I’m getting from my family, my band, friends and fans, it’s really what’s keeping me going. Just know that I am getting better every day…I will fully recover…I will finish my tour…I will be back!”

In November, Ozzy teamed up with Post Malone and Travis Scott for a performance of hit song “Take What You Want” at the 2019 American Music Awards and also announced that he would be releasing his first solo album in 10 years.

His latest single, “Under The Graveyard” is currently the no. 1 song on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.