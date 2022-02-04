Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Step Out for Family Gathering After Source Says They're 'Very Happy'
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are going strong!
The Fashion Police alum, 37, stepped out with her Slipknot rocker boyfriend, 45, to a family gathering in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The pair were photographed wearing dark-colored outfits as they stopped by a 4th birthday party being held for Osbourne's niece, Minnie, daughter of her brother Jack.
To celebrate the occasion, the star shared a sweet Instagram photo of her and her nieces playing on a swing set.
"Happy birthday Min Min I can't believe you are 4!!! 🎂🎁🎈," she captioned the photo.
Osbourne also shared a photo to her Instagram Story of herself and Wilson snuggling up to her parents' dog Wesley.
"Wesley is not just dads favorite but he is Sids favorite too!" she wrote.
Though Osbourne and Wilson have known each other since 1999, when they met while Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, their relationship has recently turned romantic, a source told PEOPLE last month.
"They have remained friends since [first meeting]," the source said. "They are very happy together."
In late January, Osbourne revealed how she keeps close to her beau even when they're apart, showing off a large pillow of Wilson that she brought along on a trip to Ireland and Italy.
"Everywhere I go I take my baby with me 😂," she captioned a slide on her Story of herself posing with a large, screen-printed pillow of the musician's face.
The reality star also posted a sweet quote on her Story, tagging Wilson on the slide.
"&& so there's this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy," the quote read.