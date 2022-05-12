Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson's Relationship Timeline

Kelly Osbourne and her Slipknot rocker boyfriend announced they are expecting a baby together on Thursday

From friends to lovers, Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are taking the next step.

The Fashion Police alum, 37, and her Slipknot rocker boyfriend, 45, are celebrating as they announce they're expecting their first baby together.

And though the couple only revealed their romantic relationship in January, the pair have been friends since they met in 1999 on the music scene.

Since then, there have been rare sightings of the couple out and about, though they haven't held back on professing their love for one another on social media on the days that count.

Where it all started

In 1999, Osbourne and Wilson met for the first time while Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.

A hard launch

In January, Osbourne shared a handful of photos on her Instagram wishing him a happy 45th birthday — and a source confirmed to PEOPLE shortly after that they're "very happy together."

The source also said that given their past, it shouldn't come as a shock since they've "remained friends."

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson | Credit: Kelly Osbourne/Instagram

Distance makes the heart grow fonder

A few days after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship, Osbourne documented her trip to Ireland and Italy with her friend Kip Zachary — and in a sense, Wilson!

"Everywhere I go I take my baby with me 😂," she captioned a slide on her Instagram Story of herself posing with a large, screen-printed pillow of Wilson's face.

Shortly after, she also posted a sweet quote on her Instagram Story, tagging Wilson on the slide.

"&& so there's this boy, And the way he laughs makes me smile, And the way he talks gives me butterflies, And everything about him, makes me happy," the quote read.

Family time

In a rare sighting, the couple was photographed in Los Angeles in February going to a family gathering.

The pair were photographed wearing dark-colored outfits as they stopped by a 4th birthday party being held for Osbourne's niece, Minnie, daughter of her brother Jack.

To celebrate the occasion, the star shared a sweet Instagram photo of her and her nieces playing on a swing set.

"Happy birthday Min Min I can't believe you are 4!!! 🎂🎁🎈," she captioned the photo.

Osbourne also shared a photo to her Instagram Story of herself and Wilson snuggling up to her parents' dog Wesley.

"Wesley is not just dads favorite but he is Sids favorite too!" she wrote.

First Valentine's Day

To mark Valentine's Day, Osbourne didn't let her love for her rocker beau go unnoticed and shared a carousel of sweet photos on social media, dedicated to Wilson.

"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" the reality star wrote alongside a photo of herself and Wilson sharing a smooch. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜"

In the post, she also shared a photo of Wilson giving her a kiss on the cheek, one inside what appears to be a spaceship, one smiling with a dog, and a serious selfie showing off their overalls.

He then shared the photo to his Instagram feed and wrote, "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart 💜 Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo."

Baby on the way!

On Thursday, Osbourne announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first baby with Wilson alongside a selfie of her holding an ultrasound photo.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."