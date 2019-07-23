Kelly Osbourne Pays Tribute to Amy Winehouse on the Anniversary of Her Death

Image zoom Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

As Tuesday marks the eight year anniversary of Amy Winehouse’s untimely death, one of the singer’s best friends is remembering their close friendship.

Kelly Osbourne honored her late friend with a simple yet heartwarming message on Instagram to commemorate the artist’s 2011 death.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t miss you #lul,” Osbourne wrote alongside an image of the pair.

Winehouse, who died from alcohol poisoning, was just 27 years old at the time of her death.

Both Osbourne, 34, and the late singer shared a close friendship. According to the Daily Beast, the two spoke over the phone the night before Winehouse died back on July 23, 2011, inside her Camden townhouse in London.

In 2007, during Osbourne’s stage debut when she appeared in a London production of Chicago, Osbourne was one of the supporting faces in the audience.

“There’s nothing I can do to take Kelly’s pain away,” Kelly’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, said her daughter and Winehouse’s relationship at the time of the singer’s death.

“This was the first person she’s loved who she’s lost,” Sharon said at NBCUniversal Press Tour All-Star party at L.A.’s SLS hotel back in 2011. “That in itself made her frightened and shocked. She’s gone through all these different emotions.”

Winehouse was discovered lifeless inside her London townhouse by her bodyguard, and was pronounced dead by the time emergency services arrived. Several large bottles of vodka were found in her room at the time of her death, according to forensic investigators at the time. Following an autopsy, Winehouse’s tragic death was ruled as an alcoholic poisoning.

The “Rehab” singer had just broken her second Guinness World Record for the most songs by a woman to simultaneously appear on the UK singles chart, with eight songs total, prior to her death.

Osbourne herself became sober back in 2017, telling PEOPLE in 2009 about her first time encountering drugs at the age of just 13, when she gained access to liquid Vicodin following a tonsil removal surgery.

“I am [in a great place],” the reality star told British TV show Lorraine on Thursday. “I am almost two years sober and it’s completely changed my life.”

“I didn’t think I could do anything if I wasn’t drunk or high, because I was scared of everything. I let it get the better of me,” said Kelly, who’s in London ahead of hosting the 2019 British LGBT Awards on Friday.

“Now seeing that I don’t need that, and my life is better. … I don’t have any drama in my life. I have accepted the fact that — and I know I have said this throughout my whole life, but I really understand it now — that I am not perfect, and I am never going to be, and I don’t want to be.”

A Winehouse hologram tour “returned” to the stage this year, performing with a live band and backup singers.