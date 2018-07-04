Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Her Parents' 36th Wedding Anniversary with Throwback Photo

Kelly Osbourne says her parents are “still going strong” 36 years after saying “I do.”

The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne shared a photo from the couple’s wedding day in honor of their anniversary on Wednesday. In the snap, a blonde Sharon looked at her new husband, who matched her in an all-white ensemble.

“Happy Anniversary Mum and Dad 36 years and still going strong,” Kelly captioned the post. “Thank you for showing me what true love is 💜.”

Kelly shared the same photo with a similar caption last year in honor of the duo’s 35th anniversary.

The couple married in 1982, and share three children: Kelly, 33, Jack, 32, and Aimee, 34.

In May 2016, The Talk co-host and the Black Sabbath musician split after 33 years of marriage when reports surfaced that Ozzy allegedly had an affair with his hairstylist.

However, they were able to reconcile, and they renewed their vows on Mother’s Day 2017 in Las Vegas.

“For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember. Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning,” the 69-year-old rocker told Hello! Magazine about the intimate ceremony.

“I made a huge mistake,” he continued. “Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne Greg Doherty/Getty

Sharon previously opened up about how she fell back in love with her husband after his infidelity nearly shattered their marriage.

“Thirty-five years with someone is a hell of a long time. And I think I fell out of love with my husband and then fell back again,” she admitted while on The Talk.

The now-65-year-old noted it was Ozzy’s goal to better himself that helped her find love again.

“Probably, really, just months ago because he was trying so hard to be a better person — desperately trying, working his program, working with his therapist every day and trying so hard,” said Sharon.

“I just had a newfound love,” she continued, “and I respected him because he’s seriously trying to be a better person.”