Kelly Osbourne Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Smooch from Her 'Soulmate' Sid Wilson

A source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the couple is "very happy" together

Kelly Osbourne is sending some love to her valentine.

In honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, the Fashion Police alum, 37, shared a carousel of sweet photos on social media, dedicated to her Slipknot rocker boyfriend.

"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" the reality star wrote alongside a photo of herself and Wilson sharing a smooch. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜"

In the post, she also shared a photo of Wilson giving her a kiss on the cheek, one inside what appears to be a spaceship, one smiling with a dog, and a serious selfie showing off their overalls.

Shortly after her post, Wilson, 45, commented with multiple red heart emojis.

He then shared the photo to his Instagram feed and wrote, "There is not enough colours to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart 💜 Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo."

Earlier this month, the couple stepped out to a family gathering together in Los Angeles.

They were photographed as they stopped by a 4th birthday party being held for Osbourne's niece, Minnie, daughter of her brother Jack.

At the time, Osbourne shared a photo to her Instagram Story of herself and Wilson snuggling up to her parents' dog Wesley.

"Wesley is not just dads favorite but he is Sids favorite too!" she wrote.

Though Osbourne and Wilson have known each other since 1999, when they met while Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, their relationship has recently turned romantic, a source told PEOPLE last month.

"They have remained friends since [first meeting]," the source said. "They are very happy together."

In late January, Osbourne revealed how she keeps close to her beau even when they're apart, showing off a large pillow of Wilson that she brought along on a trip to Ireland and Italy.