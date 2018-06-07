Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Weight Loss, Says It Was Due to ‘Clean Eating’ and ‘Thyroid Issue'

Kelly Clarkson has finally addressed her recent weight loss.

On Thursday, Extra published an interview with the singer, 36, who revealed her weight fluctuation was due to a thyroid disorder.

“I literally read this book, and I did it for this autoimmune disease that I had and I had a thyroid issue, and now all my levels are back up. I’m not on medicine anymore because of this book” said Clarkson, referring to The Plant Paradox by Steven R. Gundry, a cardiac surgeon. “It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic.”

Kelly Clarkson Mike Coppola/Getty

Clarkson said exercise did not contribute to her recent slim-down.

“I’m not working out! I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!’” she said, adding: “Literally, I haven’t worked out at all!”

Clarkson flaunted her svelte figure on the latest season of The Voice. When previously asked about her weight loss, the Grammy winner coyly responded with quips.

Kelly Clarkson at the Billboard Music Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images(2); Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I have to shout out my whole glam squad,” Clarkson joked of her sleek physique after The Voice finale last month. “I literally hired Harry Potter and SPANX; it’s all like a sausage.”

Before she opened up about her slim-down, the “Love So Soft” singer credited her glam squad for her new look and revealed she’s been having fun experimenting with her style.

“I feel like it’s like the mom makeover on the TODAY show. I walk in and then I walk out and I’m like, ‘Damn!’” she told PEOPLE in May. “I would love to take any credit for anything that’s happening with the glam squad, but my team is insane.”