Friendship goals!

Tuesday night, Kelly Clarkson gave her pal — and fellow American Idol alum — Carrie Underwood a shout-out on Twitter.

For the third anniversary of her activewear line Calia, Underwood, 35, sent Clarkson a three-tiered “cake” of products from the brand.

“Carrie Underwood, this is adorable. I don’t know if you came up with this, or if somebody came up with this idea, but your company is turning 3 — congratulations. I love all your stuff that you always send me,” Clarkson, 36, said in a video she posted on Twitter.

Thank you @carrieunderwood This apparel cake idea was adorable! I’m just now receiving it because it’s been at Starstruck! Love all your gear girl! #Calia #FannyPackForTheWin pic.twitter.com/aQTU6U6YL2 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) June 5, 2018

“I’ve lost weight since you sent this — so it’s all too big for me, which made me feel really thin! Woo!” Clarkson added in the clip. “I’m gonna find someone that loves it.”

Then, Wednesday, Underwood returned the love, tweeting back at Clarkson: “So glad you love it!!! We will send you more!”

So glad you love it!!! We will send you more! 😘 https://t.co/o12rRuSRUM — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 6, 2018

Following the finale of The Voice last month, the coach joked about her svelte figure.

“I have to shout out my whole glam squad,” Clarkson quipped of her sleek physique at the time. “I literally hired Harry Potter and SPANX; it’s all like a sausage.”

Before she opened up about her slim-down, the “Love So Soft” singer revealed she’s been having fun experimenting with her style.

“I feel like it’s like the mom makeover on the TODAY show. I walk in and then I walk out and I’m like, ‘Damn!’” The Voice coach told PEOPLE in May. “I would love to take any credit for anything that’s happening with the glam squad, but my team is insane.”

Kelly Clarkson Phillip Faraone/Getty

Earlier in May, Clarkson’s stylist, Candice Lambert, shared with PEOPLE what it’s like dressing the star for The Voice.

“I present clothes and ideas for each show to her. We try them on and we go with what we both love the most. Each night we are trying a different vibe. It’s so much fun,” Lambert said.

“I think the best way to dress her is to show off her body type, show off her curves and accentuate her body type,” added Lambert. “She has a beautiful figure and a small waist. I try to put her in outfits that fit her well; fit is the most important part, especially for curvy women.”