Kelly Clarkson Says She's 'Not a Morning Person' Even with Four Children: 'I Am a Vampire'

Kelly Clarkson is being put on blast.

In a new series shared exclusively with PEOPLE called “Voice Coaches on Blast,” the singer reveals many of her firsts and favorites in a rapid-fire style interview on the set of the show.

When asked about her favorite superhero, it comes as no surprise that Clarkson, 36, says it’s Michael Keaton’s “original Batman” from the 1989 film. Earlier on this season of The Voice, Clarkson hilariously threw shade at Ben Affleck by saying that “Michael was the better Batman” when her fellow coaches told contestant Steve Memmolo that he looked like the actor.

Clarkson does add, though, that her favorite superhero now is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. From the Golden Globes red carpet to Variety’s annual Power of Women event, the singer has previously raved about being a “huge fan” of the actress.

Clarkson with Remington and River Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

When it comes to her favorite guilty pleasure, Clarkson says she doesn’t actually “feel guilty about it.”

“I loved Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman when I was a kid,” she says of the 1993 CBS series. “It’s amazing, she was a pioneer.”

Another childhood favorite of Clarkson’s was the book Matilda by Roald Dahl, though her taste has changed since then. She says her favorite book now is Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë.

“Boy, that says a lot about me with those two,” Clarkson says with a laugh in the clip.

Though Clarkson is a known animal lover and frequently posts pictures of her dogs on social media, her first pet was a German shepherd named Lady.

As for her favorite hobby, Clarkson says it’s quilting — in fact, she made all the coaches blankets earlier this year. “I love putting on vinyl and having wine and quilting,” she says. “It’s fun. I’m not great at it, but I like it.”

When asked whether she’s an early bird or a night owl, Clarkson says she’s “not a morning person” even with four children — she has daughter River Rose, 4, and son Remington Alexander, 2, with husband Brandon Blackstock and is a stepmom to her husband’s daughter Savannah, 17, and son Seth, 13, from a previous marriage.

“I love the night,” she says. “I am a vampire.”

Season 15 of The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.