See Kelly Clarkson — and Her Show! — Get a Death Becomes Her Transformation for Halloween

What doesn't kill you... becomes you?

The Kelly Clarkson Show is getting into the Halloween spirit this year as its set morphs into Robert Zemeckis' 1992 film Death Becomes Her — and PEOPLE has exclusive photos of Clarkson, 38, herself as she transforms into Meryl Streep's iconic character Madeline Ashton!

For the episode — which airs on Friday — the show's art department redesigned the set to even feature a reimagining of the movie's famous staircase. The show's fonts are also morphed to match the show's theme. Meanwhile, Clarkson rocks a long blonde wig, a sparkly dress, a white boa and, of course, her signature smile.

Clarkson has been a long-life fan of Streep's. Clarkson was doing an interview with Ryan Seacrest when the esteemed actress passed by. Clarkson then asked her, "Can I meet you? I've adored you since I was like 8."

In 2018, she told NBC about meeting Streep at the Golden Globes, adding that she "didn't even know" who she was.

"I was humiliated when I watched it back," she said then of the moment captured on TV. "I was very excited, and I hope I don't lose that excitement, just being a true fan of people. But she's Meryl Streep y'all! Everybody would've looked like a jackass. She touched my face y'all!”

Clarkson did another interview with Seacrest during the 2018 Grammys where they relived the moment.

"She totally is freaked out by me," Clarkson told Seacrest then. "She was like you can meet us all! I don't care. I love the moment, I love her."

On the Oct. 30 show, Clarkson is set to cover the Bee Gees' "Stayin' Alive." She'll be joined by Zoe Lister-Jones, Omari Hardwick and Michelle Monaghan as guests. America's Got Talent's Brett Loudermilk will be performing.

Perhaps Clarkson's homage will convince Streep to be a guest on her show!