"It meant the world to me," Clarkson told the actress on her talk show

Kelly Clarkson Thanks Jennifer Love Hewitt for Advice She Gave Her When People Were 'Mean' During Idol

Kelly Clarkson is grateful for the words of wisdom Jennifer Love Hewitt shared with her during her American Idol days.

Before interviewing the actress on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the "I Dare You" singer took a moment to detail a special interaction she had with Hewitt 20 years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just adore you so much," Hewitt, 41, started. "This is really cool."

The talk show host, 38, then recalled the moment that "stuck with me so long" at an award show while she was a finalist on the first season of Idol.

"People were really mean to us, because we're from a talent show, and it was the first season. Everyone was so rude to us on the carpet, [and] at the show. It was so bad," she said. "It was a horrible experience. You ran up to me out of nowhere, and were like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm really rooting for you.'"

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Love Hewitt | Credit: getty images (2)

"You told me, 'Please keep the ones you love so close, and it'll end up being about a few people in your life, unfortunately, but that this business can be really hard,'" Clarkson recalled Hewitt telling her. "'And just remember to just keep those people that really love you.' You just gave me this advice that was really, really kind, at such an unkind time for me personally."

Clarkson then thanked her again. "It meant the world to me," she said. "You were so nice and I've been looking forward to interviewing you."

Last month, the singer also thanked Garth Brooks for his song "The Dance," which she said has helped her through her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson and Serena Williams Talk Body Positivity and Clapping Back at Body Shamers

"So I'm going through a divorce and there's been like a lot of books and people always give you stuff to help, especially when you have kids and stuff," Clarkson said. "And there's so much shame and guilt, and everybody sends you stuff, and I was just kind of working through it."