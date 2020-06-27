Kelly Clarkson Thanks Estranged Husband for 'Believing in Me' After Daytime Emmy Win

Although the 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, that didn’t stop The Kelly Clarkson Show host, 38, from being over the moon after it was announced that she had won the award for outstanding entertainment talk show host.

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!!” she wrote in an ecstatic Twitter message on Friday. “And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!”

Clarkson went on to extend a special thank you to Blackstock, who is also her manager, for helping encourage her to launch the talk show back in September 2019

“Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show,” she wrote.

Before signing off for the night, Clarkson also let pal John Legend know that she was one step closer to joining him in the EGOT club. Responding to a Tweet from the Daytime Emmys about how she was already “halfway to an EGOT,” Clarkson quipped, “Watch out @johnlegend I’m comin’ for that EGOT status.”

The singer and television host filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, on June 4.

The pair, who tied the knot in late 2013, share daughter River Rose, 6, and son, Remington Alexander, 4. Since the start of their relationship, Clarkson has also been close with his children from a previous marriage, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.

Although Clarkson is now back in Los Angeles, she and her estranged husband had been self-isolating in Montana, which a source previously told PEOPLE had “exacerbated any issues.”

“It was a stressful time,” the source said.

"We've been in really close quarters and it's been kind of nuts. I'm not going to lie," Clarkson — who continued working on her upcoming album and filming remote episodes of The Voice and her talk show— told PEOPLE in May about life in Montana. "There's definitely some cabin fever going on. It's challenging being a working mom."

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that prior to their split, Clarkson and Blackstock had "been like friends for a while," and that work demands put a strain on their relationship.

"Things had changed in their marriage and the split was a while coming," the insider said. "They both work so hard. It's nearly impossible to enjoy each other, especially with the children needing constant attention."

Back in Los Angeles, Clarkson is staying busy and keeping her focus on her children.