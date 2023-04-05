Kelly Clarkson Teases Breakup Song with Lyrics: 'Someone's Gonna Show You How a Heart Can Be Used'

The American Idol alum filed for divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock in October 2020 and it was finalized two years later

By
Published on April 5, 2023 12:53 AM
kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Photo: Art Streiber/getty images

Kelly Clarkson is belting out a pointed message in a new song.

On Tuesday, The Voice coach, 40, gave fans a peek at her single "Mine" via Twitter.

In the video, Clarkson is seen recording the song, set to be released on Friday, April 14, showing off her vocal skills in full acapella.

"Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used," she crooned in the short but powerful clip, adding, "like you did mine."

The teaser comes just after Clarkson announced her new album Chemistry, which will chronicle "the arc of an entire relationship" following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

During the Kellyoke segment on the March 30 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner performed Gayle's "abcdefu" and altered the lyrics to seemingly reference her divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

"Forget you and your dad / And the fact that you got half / And my broken heart, turned that s--- into art / Forget you and your friends / That I'll never see again / Everybody but your dog / You can all get lost," sang Clarkson.

She also sang the original lyrics three times throughout the performance, and the line about turning her "broken heart" into art appears to serve as a nod toward her upcoming album.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Has Officially Changed Her Name to Kelly Brianne, Per Court Documents

Clarkson announced the album via social media last month, telling fans she's spent "close to three years" working on the vulnerable project. "I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am," she said in the video.

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," explained the "Breakaway" performer.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it," Clarkson said.

While she didn't disclose an exact release date, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer said the album is "coming out soon," with singles from the record dropping "even sooner."

"And when I say soon, I mean really soon," Clarkson clarified. "I'm nervous, but I'm excited about putting it out. It's coming!"

The Grammy winner and talk show host recently opened up about her divorce while a guest on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"What does divorce do to you? Because it has to shift you, right?" asked the host, 52.

"It rips you apart, whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work," explained Clarkson, who shares two children, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6, with her ex-husband.

The "Miss Independent" musician continued, "I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision."

"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work,'" added Clarkson. "I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."

Related Articles
Musician Kenny G. and his wife arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Splice" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 2, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Kenny G Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife More Than $300K in Attorney's Fees and Court Costs a Decade After Divorce
Drake Samples Kim Kardashian's Voice in New Song About Kanye
Drake Teases New Song with Kim Kardashian Sample Talking About Divorce from Kanye West
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii amid Relationship Issues
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mod Sun Tells Fans at L.A. Show They 'Saved My Life' Amid Avril Lavigne Breakup
Taylor Swift Gifts '22' Hat to Dancer After Arlington Community Raises Over $1000 for His Floor Seat
Taylor Swift Gifts '22' Hat to Dancer After Arlington Community Raises Over $1000 for His Floor Seat
775241678SD004_Charity_Bomb
Brittany Furlan Jokes Her 'Vagina Was Normal' Before She Wed Tommy Lee: 'I Should Be Doing Sit-Down Comedy'
Reese Witherspoon attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Your Place Or Mine"
Reese Witherspoon Leaning on Friends amid Divorce: 'She Has a Lot of Support' (Source) [Exclusive]
coldplay
Watch Coldplay's Dazzling Live Performance of 'A Sky Full of Stars' from New Concert Film (Exclusive)
Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during day two of Latitude Festival 2022
Lewis Capaldi Says He May Quit Music If Tourette's Worsens: 'My Tic Is Getting Quite Bad on Stage'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The punk singer and the rapper left Avril’s beach mansion and took their Super 73 electric bike racing down the boardwalk and down to the beach. The couple laughed and joked as they strolled down to the sand in matching all black hooded track suits. The couple then rode back to the mansion that Avril’s just put on the market for $12 millions dollars. Avril’s ex, Mod Sun’s Mercedes G Wagon has been relegated from inside the property to outside on the road and Tyga’s black Mercedes Maybach sedan has taken its place. A sign that the ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer has well and truly moved on. Mod Sun who was taken aback by their split is currently touring and hasn’t had a chance to collect his vehicle. Pictured: Avril Lavigne, Tyga BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Avril Lavigne Holds Onto Tyga During Bike Ride and Stroll in Malibu — See the Exclusive Photos
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Taylor Swift Gifts Her Hat to Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Mid-Concert — See the Sweet Moment
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce After Announcing Jim Toth Split, Prenup in Place
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Nashville, TN - *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7:30 PM EST ON APRIL 1st 2023* Actress Reese Witherspoon is pictured for the first time in Nashville after announcing last Friday she was splitting up with Jim Toth, her husband of nearly 12 years. Reese met up with a friend Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams while out running errands around town. Pictured: Reese Witherspoon BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reese Witherspoon Spotted for First Time Since Divorce Announcement with Jim Toth
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Feeling 'Giant Wave of Love' as She Turns 55 After Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Britney Spears Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Is Not Having Marital Issues with Wife Britney Spears, His Rep Says
John Legend sings love song to Drew Barrymore’s pet bearded dragon: ‘don’t poop on me’
John Legend Sings Love Song to Drew Barrymore's Pet Bearded Dragon: 'Don't Poop on Me'