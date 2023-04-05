Kelly Clarkson Teases Breakup Song with Lyrics: 'Someone's Gonna Show You How a Heart Can Be Used'

Kelly Clarkson is belting out a pointed message in a new song.

On Tuesday, The Voice coach, 40, gave fans a peek at her single "Mine" via Twitter.

In the video, Clarkson is seen recording the song, set to be released on Friday, April 14, showing off her vocal skills in full acapella.

"Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used," she crooned in the short but powerful clip, adding, "like you did mine."

The teaser comes just after Clarkson announced her new album Chemistry, which will chronicle "the arc of an entire relationship" following her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

During the Kellyoke segment on the March 30 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner performed Gayle's "abcdefu" and altered the lyrics to seemingly reference her divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

"Forget you and your dad / And the fact that you got half / And my broken heart, turned that s--- into art / Forget you and your friends / That I'll never see again / Everybody but your dog / You can all get lost," sang Clarkson.

She also sang the original lyrics three times throughout the performance, and the line about turning her "broken heart" into art appears to serve as a nod toward her upcoming album.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Has Officially Changed Her Name to Kelly Brianne, Per Court Documents

Clarkson announced the album via social media last month, telling fans she's spent "close to three years" working on the vulnerable project. "I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am," she said in the video.

"It's called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions," explained the "Breakaway" performer.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it," Clarkson said.

While she didn't disclose an exact release date, the "Since You've Been Gone" singer said the album is "coming out soon," with singles from the record dropping "even sooner."

"And when I say soon, I mean really soon," Clarkson clarified. "I'm nervous, but I'm excited about putting it out. It's coming!"

The Grammy winner and talk show host recently opened up about her divorce while a guest on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"What does divorce do to you? Because it has to shift you, right?" asked the host, 52.

"It rips you apart, whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work," explained Clarkson, who shares two children, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6, with her ex-husband.

The "Miss Independent" musician continued, "I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision."

"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work,'" added Clarkson. "I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."