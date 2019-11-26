Kelly Clarkson Tears Up as Garth Brooks Serenades Her with Bob Dylan Cover

Kelly Clarkson lived out her childhood dream during Garth Brooks’ appearance on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, tearing up when the country megastar serenaded her with his Bob Dylan cover.

It all began when the American Idol alum, 37, started to talk about “Make You Feel My Love” — which Brooks, 57, covered as a bonus track for his 1998 The Limited Series box set — during the “Kellyoke” segment of her daytime talk show.

According to her, she had always thought the love song was Brooks’ original track until she discovered Dylan’s version as an adult.

“I just recently did that song on the show with Ben Platt, but here’s the funny thing: He knew of that song because of Bob Dylan. I had no idea that Bob Dylan existed when I was a kid,” Clarkson said. “Nobody around me listened to Bob Dylan, but I sure as hell knew your version. I thought it was a Garth Brooks song like until I was 20!”

After briefly chatting about Hope Floats, the movie that popularized Brooks’ cover of the song, the two-time Grammy winner obliged Clarkson by performing a short snippet of the ballad — during which The Voice coach started weeping.

“If you would have told me as a kid that that moment would have happened? I’m sorry,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes. “I just can’t believe my life sometimes, that you’re just sitting here serenading me.”

Clarkson also gushed about Brooks’ wife, singer Trisha Yearwood, during the episode.

“She is the greatest vocalist,” she told Brooks. “You know I’m a nerd for her. Her voice is like the sound of crystal.”

“Well, the crazy thing is: Awards are as good as people’s names are on them. Compliments are as good as people who give them,” Brooks praised Clarkson. “You’re a freak of nature. Everybody in the business knows you have no ceiling. For you to say that about her, she would sit here and say the exact same thing about you.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that Clarkson’s talk show was renewed for a second season.

“So apparently we got renewed. The Kelly Clarkson Show is coming back, definitely, for season 2!” Clarkson said in the video shared on her show’s Twitter. “Thank you so much to all the fans for the support, all the actors and artists that have been coming on the show, all the human interest people that have been coming on — especially those stories. I think that’s what we’re all desperately needing.”

“The show would be nothing without all the guests and the audience there and the vibe and everything, so we really appreciate it,” she continued. “We’re workin’ hard for y’all, and we’re glad you’re diggin’ it. So here we go, season 2! Yes!”