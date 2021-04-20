"Hearing him sing that to me, in my life now, it's like, are you smacking me in the face with my own message?" Clarkson said of Corey Ward's rendition of the emotional song

Kelly Clarkson Tears Up as Voice Contestant Sings Her Breakup Tune 'Already Gone' amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson was moved to tears after hearing a soulful rendition of her 2009 breakup ballad, "Already Gone" on The Voice.

Clarkson, 38, who returned to season 20 of NBC's hit singing competition just in time for the Knockout Rounds, selected contestants Ryleigh Modig and Corey Ward to face off in the Knockouts — and Ward made the bold decision to perform her song "Already Gone" for the big showdown. Fellow contestant Modig, 18, opted to sing Kings of Leon's "Use Somebody."

During rehearsals, the songstress couldn't hold back her tears as Ward belted her emotional tune which seemingly holds even more meaning amid her divorce to Brandon Blackstock.

"When I wrote 'Already Gone,' I was going through something that I thought, 'It's okay. It doesn't always have to work out," Clarkson explained. "Hearing him sing that to me, in my life now, it's like, are you smacking me in the face with my own message?"

"It's interesting when you write something, and you don't feel it 'til years later," said Clarkson, who split from Blackston after nearly seven years of marriage.

Ultimately, Clarkson chose to keep Ward on her team after the Knockouts. Modig was saved by John Legend, who selected her to continue competing on the show under his guidance.

Shortly after Ward's performance, Clarkson shared her reaction on Twitter, writing, "I honestly have no words @_coreyward_! Your version of Already Gone was pure magic! #TeamKelly#TheVoice"

Clarkson and Blackstock have been battling over financial agreements and custody of their two children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4½, since the hitmaker filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court on June 6, citing irreconcilable differences.

In February, she opened up about her ability to use music as a coping mechanism amid the split.

"I have written like 60 songs," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It is an insane amount of getting it out."

"I think that's a blessing in itself," she went on. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."