Kelly Clarkson Advises Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Old Songs Amid Scooter Braun Drama

Kelly Clarkson has some advice for Taylor Swift amid the “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s drama with Scooter Braun, the celebrity manager who recently purchased Swift’s music catalog.

Clarkson, 37, offered a solution to Swift, 29, on Twitter Saturday, suggesting she head back into the studio to re-record all of her old works.

“@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” Clarkson said.

The American Idol alum added that she’d be the first to purchase the songs if Swift decided to do so.

“I’d buy all the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️,” she wrote.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

Swift is currently embroiled in a feud with Braun, who manages stars like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, after he closed a $300 million deal with her former label Big Machine that saw him gain control of her musical catalog, something Swift said she was never properly given the chance to do.

The “ME!” singer expressed her disgust regarding the situation in a lengthy Tumblr post in which she accused Braun of “manipulative bullying” over the years. She also shared that the music manager having control of her music was her “worst case scenario.”

“[Former Big Machine label head] Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others,” her lawyer Donald Passman previously told PEOPLE in a statement.

Swift reportedly had to sign a deal that would bind her to Big Machine or its new owner for another 10 years in order to buy her masters or the label.

Braun has yet to respond, though Borchetta has since accused Swift of bending the truth, claiming he did offer her a deal to gain control of her assets, and that he was unaware that Braun allegedly bullied her.

Swift performed for the first time since the feud erupted on Wednesday at Amazon’s Prime Day concert in New York City.

The singer did not address the beef directly, but did emphasize the “Shake It Off” line “Liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world.”

Clarkson’s support of Swift adds her to a list of celebrities including Halsey, Cara Delevingne, Brendon Urie, Iggy Azalea and JoJo.

The singer’s newest album, Lover, hits shelves on Aug. 23.