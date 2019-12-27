Kelly Clarkson Gets Candid About the Frequency of Her Sex Life: 'That's Natural'

It’s no wonder Kelly Clarkson has to remind herself to catch her breath.

The Grammy winner, 37, sat down with Brynn Cartelli, winner of The Voice season 14, for a digital exclusive segment of Clarkson’s new syndicated talk show in which the two posed simple questions for each other.

Between a series of rather tame prompts came Cartelli inquiring about the host’s nightly bedtime routine. Little did the 16-year-old singer know that Clarkson’s response would be so open and honest.

“Well, Brynn, I was single for many years so,” Clarkson began with a laugh. “I have children, and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed — that’s not a lie.”

She added: “That’s real. That’s natural.”

“And this is why America loves you,” Cartelli said before the subject was swiftly changed back to music topics.

Image zoom Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson, May 2018 Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Never one to hold back about her sex life, Clarkson previously revealed that prior to her husband Brandon Blackstock — whom she married in 2013 and shares two children, daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 3 — she never felt a strong sexual attraction to anyone.

“This isn’t a downer to anybody I dated before him, but I’m just going to be real: I never felt like, honestly, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson said during a 2017 SiriusXM interview. “And I’m not downing my exes, you know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him.”

She continued: “I honestly thought I was asexual — I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life. I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling … okay!’ “

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson, husband Brandon Blackstock and their kids Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Two years before that, Clarkson expressed her desire to keep her bedroom activity spontaneous.

“I always swore ours would not be a relationship where we have to schedule sex,” she told Redbook in April 2015. “That is never going to happen.”