Kelly Clarkson Details Ideal Date with Herself Ahead of First Valentine’s Day Since Brandon Blackstock Split

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about how she dates herself.

During Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 38-year-old singer told viewers about what her perfect evening would look like — complete with wine and warm fire — ahead of her first Valentine's Day since her split from Brandon Blackstock.

"We all know that we don't need someone by our sides to live our best lives," Clarkson said before opening up the discussion to a group of single women who feel "empowered" in "ways they could never have imagined" by their relationship status.

A fan then asked the star how she dates herself, to which the mom of two said, "To date myself — this is going to sound real boring — I'm a mom of little tiny tots, so I love, literally, having a glass of wine, I put the fireplace on in my bedroom…and I read a book or I watch some Netflix."

"Or I literally just hang out with my girls. I love that," she added.

Later in the interview, a fan asked Clarkson, "What's something that you pretended to be cool with that you weren't cool with while in a relationship?"

"Oh," she began. "I dated this guy, and I think because I'm a singer-songwriter, if you date people [who are musicians], they feel like, 'Oh, I'm gonna write her a song.' And, don't."

Clarkson, who shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4, with Blackstock, filed for divorce in June. She is also stepmom to Blackstock's children from a previous relationship, Savannah, 19, and Seth, 14.

In a conversation with Khloé Kardashian during an episode of her daytime talk show earlier this week, the "Since U Been Gone" singer discussed sharing parenting duties with Blackstock, 44.

"It's tough," she told Kardashian. "I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."