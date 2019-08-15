Kelly Clarkson Excitedly Gives Tour of Her New Talk Show's Set: 'Doesn't This Feel Like Home?'

No one is more pumped for The Kelly Clarkson Show than Kelly Clarkson, herself!

The superstar singer, 37, gave an animated tour on the set of her upcoming daytime talk show in a video shared to the show’s Instagram account and Story on Wednesday, admitting that she was doing so of her own accord because she was that excited.

First, Clarkson showed off the “band space,” raving, “Look how cool it is!” before panning the camera to the stage and the audience seating area.

“Look at it! Don’t you want to come here?” she asked her fans. “Doesn’t this feel like home?”

“It’s The Kelly Clarkson Show! I have a show,” the American Idol season 1 champ continued, pointing to the purple neon sign lit up with the title and joking, “They ran out of everyone [else] to ask. … Hope I don’t suck!”

Clarkson confirmed last September that she would be hitting the small screen for her own show, telling Jimmy Fallon during a visit to The Tonight Show that “it’s been leaked” and she’s “very excited.”

While she was looking forward to the new gig, there was one thing that gave her pause. “I love talking — it’s my favorite pastime,” she explained to the host. “It’s hard for me to shut up, though. You have to listen to people who come on your show, and I just keep talking! The only thing I’ve gotta work on is listening.”

Clarkson said that her show will premiere just before Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk program on NBC, where she’ll be joined by her longtime backing band. They’ll “sing every day on the show and do a fan requests,” she promised.

“It’s very musical, as well,” said the “A Moment Like This” hitmaker. “It would be weird it wasn’t! If you don’t like music you probably shouldn’t watch.”

Clarkson has starred in a few videos promoting her show on its Instagram account over recent months, giving a behind-the-scenes look at set construction in June where she joked, “Finally, my talking too much is paying off.”

In a July clip, The Voice coach and mother of two starred in a promo showing her hanging out at home, performing everyday tasks like brushing her teeth and cleaning up after her kids while trying out different introductions.

“Hitting all the high notes … #thekellyclarksonshow,” she captioned it.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premieres Sept. 9 on NBC.