Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Her Svelte New Look: 'I Literally Hired Harry Potter and SPANX'

Kelly Clarkson credits her recent slim down to a number of factors — including a certain young wizard.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the 2018 Billboard Music Awards host at the finale of The Voice on Tuesday, where she helped 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli celebrate becoming the youngest winner in the history of the show.

Looking elegant in a red sequined gown, the 36-year-old superstar offered a jokey explanation for her trim physique.

“I have to shout out my whole glam squad,” Clarkson answered at the post-show press conference. “I literally hired Harry Potter and SPANX; it’s all like a sausage.”

Speaking to PEOPLE last week, Clarkson gave similar props to her style team for the recent fashion overhaul — favoring form-fitting disco jumpsuits, lace-embellished ball gowns and waist-cinching dresses.

“I feel like it’s like the mom makeover on the Today show. I walk in and then I walk out and I’m like, ‘Damn!’” she cracked during the press day in Los Angeles ahead of Sunday’s BBMAs show.

“I would love to take any credit for anything that’s happening with the glam squad, but my team is insane,” she added.