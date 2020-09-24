Kelly Clarkson revealed that she's allergic to dust and hurt her eye while filming for The Voice

Kelly Clarkson Sports Eyepatch on Talk Show After Hurting Her Eye: ‘I’m Sorry I Look Like a Pirate’

Watch out Madonna! Kelly Clarkson might be coming for your Madame X look.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old singer surprised fans when she appeared on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, wearing an eyepatch after hurting it while filming for The Voice.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m sorry I look like a pirate,” she said to her guest, rapper Common. “I hurt my eye and I have to wear it. And, so, it’s ridiculous. You’re being interviewed by a pirate today.”

She then joked she would be using the eyepatch for her next album — much like that of Madame X.

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“I think I’m gonna just make it my thing. This is my whole album, my next album cycle is this,” the three-time Grammy winner said.

Meanwhile, the "Glory" rapper, 48, reassured her, "You look fly with your pirate."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Clarkson later spoke to NBC Los Angeles and revealed how she hurt her eye: she's allergic to dust and while doing a shoot for The Voice something got in her eye.

“Something got in there, maybe cut it, did something. It got infected. It looked like ‘Hitch,’ you know that movie?” she said, referring to the Will Smith comedy.

"When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ I had to shoot The Voice, a full day for, I think it was 'Battle Realities,' in a patch and I was wearing all black ‘cause it was already the outfit that was chosen and I looked like an assassin,” she added.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Reveals She 'Didn't See' Divorce 'Coming' as She Says Priority Is to 'Protect' Kids

The "Stronger" singer also explained that the episodes, which were pre-taped, are not airing consecutively, so fans may see her wearing the eye patch again in some later episodes.

“We did six shows total because we did two shows a day. Three days I had to wear a patch. Those are not consecutive, man," Clarkson said. "I’m gonna randomly be wearing a patch, like on a random Tuesday and people are going to be like, ‘She needs to figure out her eye situation.'”

Clarkson's eyepatch debacle comes just days after speaking on her show about her split from husband Brandon Blackstock. (She filed for divorce in June. The two share children River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4.)

"As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life," she shared on her show Monday. "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came, but what I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts."