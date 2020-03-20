Kelly Clarkson Slays Mariah Carey's 'Vanishing' While Self-Distancing with Her Family in Montana

Kelly Clarkson is singing her way through self-isolation!

The singer, 37, shared a video on Instagram Thursday of herself giving a passionate rendition of Mariah Carey‘s 1990 song “Vanishing.”

Clarkson explained before launching into the song that she is currently in Montana, where she is practicing social distancing with her family.

“Alright so this is for Mariah,” Clarkson said in her video.

“I thought it would be cool, because people keep asking, you know, hey will you do some videos or something? Fans keep saying like, where are you?” the talk show host explained, speaking from the bathroom of the cabin she is staying in.

Image zoom Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson Trae Patton/Getty Images

“We came here because we knew we’d have some time off since all this crazy stuff is happening but anyway I thought it would be cool to maybe start with ‘Vanishing,'” the American Idol alum said.

“I’m in a bathroom. It’s cool,” Clarkson joked before beginning to sing, noting that she doesn’t have a band like she usually does. “I feel like I’m back in high school. It’s fine.”

Clarkson captioned the post, “Hiding in Montana.”

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson kelly clarkson/instagram

“That time ur quarantined, ur kids r sleeping so ur stuck in a bathroom & ur glam squad’s nowhere in sight 👀 bgv’s brought to you by #browntowel #A1sauceforthewin #howlongwillthisalllast #askingforafriend” she added.

Just last week, Clarkson issued a statement on Twitter and Instagram to announce that her upcoming Las Vegas residency has been postponed, also confirming that production on The Kelly Clarkson Show has been “temporarily shut down.”

“As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st [sic] opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July,” the “Because of You” singer said in her statement. “Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy. ❤️ 🙏”

Clarkson is one of many musicians to postpone their concerts because of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Jonas Brothers, Cher, Dan + Shay, and more have all announced delays on their upcoming tours.

As of Thursday, there are at least 10,201 confirmed cases of (COVID-19) in the United States, with 149 deaths from a coronavirus-related illness.

