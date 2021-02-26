Kelly Clarkson Sings Jill Biden's 'Favorite' Song During Special White House Episode: 'So Perfect for Today'

"I could listen to your voice all day!" First Lady Dr. Jill Biden tells Kelly Clarkson after the Grammy winner sang her favorite song

Kelly Clarkson opened Thursday's remote episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a particularly special song for her guest, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

The three-time Grammy winner sang a slowed down version of "Get Together" by the Youngbloods, before she sat down for her hour-long chat with the first lady in the White House's historic East Room.

"I actually did not know this song," Clarkson, 38, told Biden, 69, afterwards. "I always get excited when people pick songs I didn't know before and I get to learn them."

"I love this song!" Biden replied. "I think it's so perfect for today, because our country has been so divided. Now, if we could just come together and solve our differences."

Clarkson and Biden sat down for an interview in front of the same fireplace where former President Franklin D. Roosevelt began his famous "fireside chats" in 1933.

And as for the first lady's plans once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted?

"Maybe go have a martini and some french fries," Biden said with a laugh.

Image zoom First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Kelly Clarkson | Credit: Chandler West/ White House

Image zoom President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Kelly Clarkson | Credit: Adam Schultz/White House

But while Clarkson and Biden struck a positive note throughout their interview, the two did not ignore the crippling global health crisis or the divisive point the U.S. is at historically.

Pausing for a moment to think back to the country's divisions during the 1960s, amid the Vietnam War and the birth of the Civil Rights movement, Biden said the message behind The Youngbloods' song is still one that resonates today.

"[The '60s were] a similar time when people were divided," the first lady told Clarkson. "The Youngbloods came out with this song and everybody would be singing it and everybody would come together. It's a strong message."

Clarkson replied, "That's why I love being a part of music so much."

"Because we're able to create something that, even if you're from different walks of life, you can come together and love a song together and sing a song together," the host said.

"Well, I could listen to your voice all day!" Dr. Biden then told Clarkson, who joked that she only had four-and-a-half hours sleep before their interview.