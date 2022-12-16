Kelly Clarkson Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' Cover for Kellyoke

Clarkson previously recorded and released a version of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" in 2011

By
Published on December 16, 2022 04:01 PM

"Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," if you don't love a holiday rendition by Kelly Clarkson.

On Friday, Clarkson delivered a warm rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" during her daily Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During her yuletide performance, the 40-year-old "Breakaway" singer wore a green dress with shimmering eye makeup as she delivered her jazzy vocals.

Clarkson is not stranger to holiday tunes. She released a cover of Amy Grant's "My Grown-Up Christmas List" in 2004 and a rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" in 2011. Her first Christmas album, Wrapped in Red, was released in 2013 and featured the hit single "Underneath the Tree," followed by When Christmas Comes Around, which dropped in 2021.

When Christmas Comes Around featured artists like Ariana Grande on "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," Chris Stapleton on "Glow" and Brett Eldredge on "Under the Mistletoe."

THE <a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-clarkson/" data-inlink="true">KELLY CLARKSON</a> SHOW -- Episode 3064 -- Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kelly-clarkson/" data-inlink="true">Kelly Clarkson</a>
Kelly Clarkson. Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally 'when Christmas comes around,'" Clarkson said at the time. "Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us."

"Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album," she added. "Each year you may even have a new favorite, depending on where you are in your life. While change can be unpredictable, there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one's life and let possibility wander."

Since the release of When Christmas Comes Around, Clarkson turned her Kellyoke segment into an EP featuring covers of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" as well as Linda Rondstadt's "Blue Bayou" and released it in June.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the singer-songwriter opened up about experiencing the holidays solo as a single mom with her guest Jewel.

"It was weird because you've always had a kid there," Clarkson said. "And then all of the sudden, you're alone."

"At first, it's weird and then you're like, 'OK, I can do things,' " she added with a laugh. "It's kind of incredible. You do get a little me-time."

Related Articles
kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Drops Sassy Breakup Christmas Song as She Announces Star-Studded Holiday Album
Kelly Clarkson
Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J070 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Kelly Clarkson Surprises Her Audience with a Trip to Hawaii: 'This Is What Oprah Felt Like'
Jewel Kelly Clarkson single moms
Kelly Clarkson and Jewel Bond Over Solo Holidays as Single Moms: 'It's Weird'
backsteet boys christmas album
Celebrity Christmas Albums You Have to Check Out This Season
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton Flawlessly Harmonize Impromptu 'I Will Always Love You' Duet
Sam Smith & Kelly Clarkson Duet 'Breakaway' | Kellyoke. The Kelly Clarkson Show
Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform 2004's 'Breakaway' as a Duet with Sam Smith During Kellyoke Segment
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge on Giving Back, Dressing Up and 'Bringing Some Joy' on His Holiday Tour
kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Croons Through a Jazzy Cover of Labelle's 'Lady Marmalade' for Kellyoke Segment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBCwuaBhVrw Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Breathe' by Faith Hill | Kellyoke
Kelly Clarkson Belts Out a Piano Cover of Faith Hill's 'Breathe' for Latest Kellyoke Segment
Candiace Dillard Bassett
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Reveals Plans to Record a Christmas Album: 'Let's Deck These Halls!'
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Watch Katharine McPhee and David Foster Perform 'Jingle Bell Rock' on Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J030 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Covers the Late Loretta Lynn as an Unexpected Duet with Dwayne Johnson for Kellyoke
Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Girl Power! Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce Team Up at the 2022 CMAs
Kelly Clarkson Announces Kellyoko EP
Kelly Clarkson Announces 'Kellyoke' EP and Drops 'Happier Than Ever' Cover: 'Thanks for Singing Along'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith attend the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 at Grosvenor House on July 05, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Sam Smith Says Ed Sheeran Gifted Them a 6-Foot Tall 'Marble Penis' Statue That Weighs 'Two Tons'