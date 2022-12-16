Kelly Clarkson Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' Cover for Kellyoke

"Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," if you don't love a holiday rendition by Kelly Clarkson.

On Friday, Clarkson delivered a warm rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" during her daily Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During her yuletide performance, the 40-year-old "Breakaway" singer wore a green dress with shimmering eye makeup as she delivered her jazzy vocals.

Clarkson is not stranger to holiday tunes. She released a cover of Amy Grant's "My Grown-Up Christmas List" in 2004 and a rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" in 2011. Her first Christmas album, Wrapped in Red, was released in 2013 and featured the hit single "Underneath the Tree," followed by When Christmas Comes Around, which dropped in 2021.

When Christmas Comes Around featured artists like Ariana Grande on "Santa, Can't You Hear Me," Chris Stapleton on "Glow" and Brett Eldredge on "Under the Mistletoe."

Kelly Clarkson. Adam Christopher/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"My purpose for choosing this lyric for being the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably all in very different places emotionally 'when Christmas comes around,'" Clarkson said at the time. "Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us."

"Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album," she added. "Each year you may even have a new favorite, depending on where you are in your life. While change can be unpredictable, there is no better time of year, in my opinion, to breathe hope into one's life and let possibility wander."

Since the release of When Christmas Comes Around, Clarkson turned her Kellyoke segment into an EP featuring covers of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" as well as Linda Rondstadt's "Blue Bayou" and released it in June.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the singer-songwriter opened up about experiencing the holidays solo as a single mom with her guest Jewel.

"It was weird because you've always had a kid there," Clarkson said. "And then all of the sudden, you're alone."

"At first, it's weird and then you're like, 'OK, I can do things,' " she added with a laugh. "It's kind of incredible. You do get a little me-time."