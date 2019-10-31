Kelly Clarkson Sings Hocus Pocus' 'I Put a Spell on You' as Winifred Sanderson on Her Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson sure knows how to put on a show!

In a special Halloween-themed episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy-winning singer brought Hocus Pocus to life in full Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson attire.

The classic film, which has been a fan favorite since its 1993 release, stars actress Bette Midler as Sanderson, the main antagonist.

During a segment of “Kellyoke,” in which the talk show host sings renditions of some of her favorite songs, Clarkson, 37, dressed as “Winnie,” and she captured every detail in her costume.

“Halloween is full of frights and surprises,” the host said. “In fact, you never know what might happen,” she added — and she was right.

The singer surprised fans when she transformed into “Winnie” — wearing an orange wig, curled upwards, with an elaborate green robe atop a purple corset. She topped off her look with red lipstick, which she wore only in the center of her lips just as the character did in the film.

Clarkson hit the stage to sing her rendition of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ “I Put a Spell on You,” which has been dubbed the unofficial theme song of Hocus Pocus. The singer delivered a sultry performance of the track by singing to a slower jazzy beat.

As fans gave a standing ovation — many also dressed in Halloween costumes — Clarkson was surrounded by singers Nayanna Holley and Jessi Collins along with a group of dancers dressed in what appeared to be burgundy marching band costumes.

In a second performance, the “Because of You” singer covered Lindsey Stirling’s “The Upside” with the violinist by her side.

Clarkson had more tricks and treats up her sleeve — she also set up a surprise marriage proposal for one lucky couple.

“So, you asked for help making Halloween more special for Kristen, right?” she asked George, the boyfriend behind the surprise.

“Kristen, you don’t know this but I’ve been working with Kelly and everybody here to kind of put something together with you,” George said.

He then turned his attention to a TV screen and popped the question in a spooky short film called George’s Secret. He proposed with his grandmother’s ring.

“I love it! I’m getting in here!” Clarkson said as she hugged the couple.

The Office‘s Kate Flannery also sat down with the talk-show host and spoke about the support she’s received from her former co-stars as she competes on Dancing With the Stars. Flannery said she “would love to” be a part of a reboot of her hit sitcom.