Kelly Clarkson Sings About Having 'No Control' Over Love on New Single 'Favorite Kind of High'

Drugs don't give Kelly Clarkson her "Favorite Kind of High" — love does.

On Friday, the 41-year-old singer-songwriter released her new single "Favorite Kind of High" from her upcoming album Chemistry, and the upbeat track sees Clarkson muse about a romance so blissful it makes her lose all control.

"You're my favorite kind of high / Rushin' through me like a fire / And I need you to know / I say I won't, but I do," croons the American Idol alum on the funk-charged summery track. "When it comes to lovin' you / I don't have no control / You're my favorite kind of high."

Produced by Jesse Shatkin, who's previously worked on Clarkson's 2012 hit "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," and written by the performer with an additional writing credit for fellow pop star Carly Rae Jepsen, "Favorite Kind of High" provides a positive contrast to the other singles that've been unveiled from Chemistry.

Kelly Clarkson "Favorite Kind of High" Single Artwork. Courtesy of Atlantic Records

The "Miss Independent" musician previously released "Mine" and "Me," two downtempo tracks with lyrics that discuss a breakup, with Clarkson standing up for herself and reflecting on a romance after its end.

Chemistry marks Clarkson's first album since her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She filed for divorce from the music manager, 46, in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, and it was finalized two years later. The pair shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other," she said about the upcoming album in a press statement. "This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down."

Upon the release of "Mine" and "Me," Clarkson wrote on social media that she wanted to share the two songs at the same time because she "didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship."

Kelly Clarkson 'Chemistry' Album Cover. ATLANTIC RECORDS

She continued at the time, "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."

After previewing the record at a recent Los Angeles concert in celebration of her 41st birthday earlier this month, the Grammy-winning musician spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the difficulty of singing its songs in a live setting.

"The emotions kind of murdered me," Clarkson told the outlet one week following the concert, during which she paused and apologized to the crowd after getting overwhelmed.

She described the rehearsals as "pretty flawless and easy and great," noting that she was "almost proud" of herself before the show. "And then all of a sudden it was just like a wave washed over me."

Kelly Clarkson. Brian Bowen Smith

Chemistry finds Clarkson in a "very honest" space, she told the outlet, but she did scrap some songs that were "too truth-telling."

"I know people will hear this record and be like, 'Oh, damn, she went there!' and I'm like, 'No, I promise you I didn't,'" she said in the interview.

The record was written a few years back but held until Clarkson was ready to release it, and she's looking forward to sharing the music with fans who can relate to its lyrical content.

"No matter what album you're listening to, it is kind of nice to have these people that went through stuff that other people are going through, and you just don't feel alone in it," she said. "Because I'll tell you what, that's the worst: when you're in a crowded room or you're smiling for America while doing your job and you just feel so sad and alone. That's the worst feeling ever."

Chemistry is set for a June 23 release.