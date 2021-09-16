Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and John Legend are gearing up to kick off season 21 on Sept. 20

Kelly Clarkson Shocked Ariana Grande Got Her Start on Broadway: 'How Did I Just Find This Out?'

Kelly Clarkson is learning something new about her fellow Voice coach Ariana Grande every day.

While speaking to PEOPLE during a press junket for the upcoming season 21 of the NBC singing reality competition, the "Stronger" singer, 39, expressed shock when she found out that the "Positions" singer, 28, got her start on Broadway in the musical 13 in 2008.

"You started on Broadway? Wait, how did I just find this out?!" Clarkson asked Grande.

Though Clarkson was surprised, it made sense to her as she noticed Grande "does care about your technique and keeping your voice healthy."

"I feel like I should go to Ariana Grande for vocal [tips]," she added.

As for coach Blake Shelton, he's taking a not-so chummy approach with the Voice newcomer, who released her album Dangerous Woman on the same day as his album If I'm Honest in 2016 and topped him on the charts.

"My dreams were destroyed," Shelton joked, as Grande asked him, "How do I make this up to you?"

"Stop squashing my release dates!" Shelton responded.

Shelton, 45, previously spoke about having Grande on the show during a virtual Q&A for The Voice in April.

"I'm excited about Ariana joining the show because it's somebody new for me to beat," he joked. "I'm tired of beating John [Legend] every season — and Nick [Jonas]."

"The easiest defeat of my career was Nick Jonas," he added. "So I'm looking for a challenge. I think Ariana could be a challenge. I'm looking forward to beating her though."

Last month, Clarkson said on The Tonight Show that Grande and all of the coaches were "gellin."

"I love [Ariana]!" Clarkson said. "We had actually run into each other a couple of times before, but not really like, been able to talk and she so's funny. Like, very witty."

"We've already taped everything up to the lives, and she's hysterical," she continued. "We've never had a coach like her. I've only been there for eight seasons, but in all my seasons, I've never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I'm like, 'I guess we should have mentioned that.' No one's ever mentioned it, and she's really into it."

On filming with a live studio audience once again, Clarkson said that the coaches walk out to set separately with individual introductions, and the crowd goes crazy when Grande makes her entrance.

"'It is literally like BTS has entered the building. They lose their minds," Clarkson said of the audience reaction. "And then Blake has to follow it!"