Kelly Clarkson Settles Divorce, Will Pay Brandon Blackstock Over $1.3M Plus Monthly Spousal Support

Clarkson will also pay $45,000 per month in child support for their two children, River and Remington

Kelly Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock has been finalized.

The singer, 39, will pay her ex a massive one-time payment of just over $1.3 million, as well as a monthly child support payment of $45,601 for their two children, River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, which started Feb. 1, per court documents obtained by The Blast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Additionally, the couple agreed on having joint custody of their kids, although River and Remington will live at Clarkson's Los Angeles residence.

A representative for Clarkson has not commented while a rep for Blackson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

kelly clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Another stipulation of the agreement is that both kids will be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, as they will be traveling out of state to see their father at the former couple's Montana ranch, where he'll be living for the time being.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Although Clarkson will get both of their Montana properties, Blackstock, 45, will pay the "Since U Been Gone" singer $2,000 a month while he stays there until June.

In addition to the one-time payment, the American Idol winner will also have to pay her ex $115,000 in spousal support per month until January 31, 2024.

The amount for spousal support is lower than the previous amount Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock in July last year, which was $150,000 per month, in addition to the $45,601 per month for child support.

The court docs also state that the singer will get the family pets, multiple cars including a Ford Bronco, a Ford F-250, and a Porsche Cayenne, as well as a flight simulator.

In turn, Blackstock will get the former couple's "farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses," multiple vehicles including a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, and several CAT snowmobiles. He will also walk away with a golf simulator and a couple of Patek Philippe watches.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Admits Co-Parenting with Brandon Blackstock Is 'Tough': 'We're in Different Places'

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed.

In July last year, Clarkson requested to be declared legally divorced in documents obtained by PEOPLE. Clarkson reasoned that she and Blackstock "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

Clarkson was declared legally single in August, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The same month — after an L.A. County judge ordered her to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support — a source told PEOPLE she's "more than fine."