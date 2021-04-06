"I have practiced so hard because I love singing in Spanish and different languages," Kelly Clarkson told Luis Fonsi of his hit track, "Despacito," on The Voice

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the One Track She's 'Afraid to Cover': It's 'the Biggest Song of All Time'

Kelly Clarkson can belt out any tune but there is one song that the singer says she's "afraid to cover."

On Monday night's episode of The Voice, the 38-year-old singer told her team's celebrity advisor, Luis Fonsi, that while she loves his record-breaking track, "Despacito," she would be a little nervous to ever try and cover the hit tune.

"I just realized something," Clarkson told Fonsi, 42, during a backstage moment. "You have the one song in history that I'm afraid to cover — 'Despacito.'"

"Oh, come on, you have to cover it now," Fonsi replied back to the "Piece by Piece" crooner, who crafts covers of songs each day on her daytime talk show series, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I have practiced so hard, because I love singing in Spanish and different languages, and it is like the biggest song of all time," Clarkson added. "But you're like, 'You know what? I'm gonna leave that alone!'"

"Despacito," Fonsi's track with Daddy Yankee, was released back in January 2017 before a remix featuring Justin Bieber was released later that year in April.

The bilingual remix spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard.

At the time, the song tied with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's 1995 hit, "One Sweet Day," for the top spot record.

Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road Remix," which features Billy Ray Cyrus, later broke the "Despacito" and "One Sweet Day" record in 2019, spending a total of 19 weeks atop the Hot 100 chart.

While chatting with PEOPLE on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards, Fonsi spoke about the impact of the song and how it is "special."