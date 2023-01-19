Kelly Clarkson Says Her Upcoming Album's Cover Photo Won't Be Photoshopped: 'It Felt Like Me'

In September, Clarkson told Variety her next album is "like the arc of a relationship"

By
Published on January 19, 2023 03:15 PM

Kelly Clarkson is getting real about what fans can expect from her highly-anticipated upcoming record.

Earlier this week, the singer-songwriter rang in the new year by revealing details about her forthcoming record during an Instagram Live on The Kelly Clarkson Show account.

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer, 40, began by opening up about something she's excited about in 2023: "I have an album coming out this year. I swear, I know I've been talking about it, but look, I'm being completely honest with you."

"It took a minute for me to be able to release this album because I had to get past it in order to talk about it," the "Breakaway" singer added.

She then shared details about the photoshoot for the album cover.

"I do whatever it takes to get out of a shoot — it's not my happy place," Clarkson said, adding that this one felt different. "It felt like me. I was able to be free and be myself."

"You're gonna want [it] on a vinyl just for the picture alone... that's incredible and that's not photoshopped."

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkso
Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In September, Clarkson opened up about the new album during a cover story interview with Variety.

"I'm working on my album this week. It's coming out next year. And this is an important album," Clarkson told the outlet. "I'm working on this in therapy — I have a hard time vocalizing what I'm feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It's just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago."

Nearly seven years after their October 2013 nuptials, Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, citing irreconcilable differences, in June 2020. She seemingly began creating the album shortly afterward, telling Variety it's been in the works for "two years."

"When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard," said Clarkson. "My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, 'Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?' A lot of those are the ones that are on the album."

After writing most of the record "almost two years ago," the American Idol alum explained, "Then I told my label, 'I can't talk about this until I've gone through it,' and it's just taken some time to do that. That's one of the reasons we've done a lot of Christmas stuff the past two years — because I was like, 'Well, that's happy!'" (Clarkson released a cover of Vince Vance & the Valiants' "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in 2020 as well as her Grammy-nominated holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around..., in 2021.)

Given her many other personal and professional roles at the time, she wasn't planning on making a new album until she "needed to."

"There were so many jobs, and I'm a single mom — well, even with being married, it's a lot, trying to fit kids' schedules in and all that stuff. But then the whole divorce thing happened, and I needed to write it," Clarkson said. "And then I didn't know if I was going to release it, because you can be very angry in that state of mind."

Detailing the album's subject matter, she continued, "So some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there's everything on the album. It's almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn't evolve how you want."

Related Articles
Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]
Cardi B Says She Was 'Afraid' to Submit 'WAP' for Grammy Consideration Because of Online Backlash
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joe Jonas Was More Afraid to Ask Sophie Turner's Dad for Her Hand in Marriage Than to Propose
Emblem3 Talks New Album After 'Crazy Highs and Lows,' Announces Tour: 'We Are So Excited'. credit : Rebeca Parida
Emblem3 Talks New Album After 'Crazy Highs and Lows,' Announces Tour: 'We Are So Excited'
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'
Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block performs during a stop of the Mixtape Tour at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
NKOTB's Jonathan Knight Says He Was Told Not to Come Out or His Career Would Be 'Over': 'So Much Pressure'
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
A$AP Rocky Is Excited for Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'My Lady's Back Making Music Again'
Sade attends at Keep A Child Alive's 7th annual Black Ball; Snoop Dogg attends the Comedy Central Roast Of Justin Bieber; Gloria Estefan poses for a photo before she sits down with Larry Flick for SiriusXM's 'Leading Ladies' series
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 23: Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage)
Lisa Marie Presley's Official Cause of Death Deferred Pending Further Tests
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage); Drew Taggart and Alex Pall attend A Conversation With The Chainsmokers at The GRAMMY Museum on October 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Selena Gomez and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted at Bowling Alley
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Cardi B appears at Queens County Criminal Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Cardi B violated the terms of her agreement by not fulfilling the 15 days of community service she agreed to in her plea. The judge has given her a second chance and she must fulfill her agreement by March 1st or face jail time. (Photo by Adam Gray-Pool/Getty Images)
Cardi B Appears in N.Y.C. Court as She's Given Deadline Extension to Finish Community Service
Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over Tour Sale Debacle
Taylor Swift Earns Her Longest-Running No. 1 with 'Anti-Hero' — and Sends Love to SZA
Singer Sam Smith sports a yellow jacket, rolled-up jeans and Bottega Veneta lug boots as they kiss a male friend while locking arms in Soho in New York City.
Sam Smith Cozies Up to Designer Christian Cowan on N.Y.C. Stroll
Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Originally in Britney Spears and Madonna's Infamous 2003 VMA Performance
Jennifer Lopez Says She Was Originally in Madonna and Britney Spears' Infamous 2003 VMA Performance
Lil Tjay attends RapCaviar Presents James Harden & Friends at Bayou Music Center on August 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested for Gun Possession After Car He's Riding in Is Pulled Over in N.Y.C.
C.J. Harris
A Look Back at the Late C.J. Harris' Season 13 'American Idol' Audition
Cardi B Recalls Learning of Takeoff's Death
Cardi B Recalls 'Terrible' Moment She and Offset Learned About Takeoff's Death: 'Such a Sensitive Time'