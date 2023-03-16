Kelly Clarkson Says Brandon Blackstock Divorce 'Wasn't an Overnight Decision': 'It Rips You Apart'

The Grammy winner and talk show host recently spoke about how it felt to make the decision to split from her ex-husband of nearly seven years

By
Published on March 16, 2023 11:00 AM
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank

Kelly Clarkson is looking back on how it felt to make the decision to get divorced from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage.

The Grammy winner and talk show host appeared on a new episode of Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, during which she spoke about splitting from Blackstock, with whom she shares two children: River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6.

"What does divorce do to you? Because it has to shift you, right?" asked the host, 52.

"It rips you apart," explained Clarkson, 40, "whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work."

The "Miss Independent" musician continued, "I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision."

"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work,'" added Clarkson. "I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."

She and Blackstock, 46, got engaged after six years of dating in December 2012 and wed the following October. In 2020, the American Idol winner filed for divorce from the music manager, and it was finalized two years later.

Elsewhere in the IRL interview, Clarkson opened up about her kids' feelings about the divorce, noting that she makes it a ritual to check on them and gauge their feelings.

"I ask my kids every night when we're snuggling and I put them to bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" Clarkson said. "Especially the past two years ... it kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. I'm raising that kind of individual."

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, River Rose Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, and Seth Blackstock attend STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock with their kids. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Voice coach added, "I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us.'"

"I think [it's important to be] communicating with them and ... not treating them like an adult, because they're not, but not treating them like a child," she continued. "They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."

Related Articles
Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Selena Gomez Says She's 'Still Out Here Looking' for Her 'Crush': 'He Doesn't Even Exist'
Jim GORDON
Jim Gordon, Drummer for Eric Clapton and George Harrison Who Was Convicted of Murder, Dead at 77
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Alicia Keys Shares Her Secret to a Happy Marriage: 'Remember Why You Are in Love'
Kelly Clarkson, Billy Porter
Kelly Clarkson Says Billy Porter's 'Church Version' of 'Stronger' Is Her 'Favorite Cover' Ever
Shawn Mendes attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Shawn Mendes Dating History: From Hailey Baldwin Bieber to Camila Cabello
Bruce Springsteen (R) and singer Patti Scialfa arrive at he 2013 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Bruce Springsteen at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
All About Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen's Wife and Bandmate
Carpool Karaoke with Bad Bunny on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Bad Bunny Sings Ariana Grande's 'Break Free' and Harry Styles' 'As It Was' on Carpool Karaoke
ED SHEERAN BY ANNIE LEIBOVITZ
Ed Sheeran Reveals New Single 'Eyes'' Closed' Is About Pain of Friend's Death: 'Music Helps Heal'
Janelle Monáe attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Janelle Monáe on Inspiring the Next Generation: 'I Have to Remain Authentic to My Evolution'
RBD's Christian Chavez on Mental Health, Being Outed and His Journey Since the Band
RBD's Christian Chavez Opens Up About Losing 'Everything' After He Was Outed — and How He Regained 'Control'
AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkso
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Can Get 'Really Sad' About Her Divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Is the 'Happiest She's Been in a Long Time,' Has 'Had Time to Heal' After Heartbreak
Azealia Banks Dazed Spring 2023
Azealia Banks Reveals She Once Had to Sleep in a 'Storage Space' Because She Was 'Famous and Broke'
Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.
Lil Nas X Says He's 'Sorry' for Offending Trans Community with Tweet Joking That He Transitioned
Rita Ora and Gewn Stefani attend Spotify Presents: Party On, Stream On 2023 Official After Party
Inside Spotify's International Women's Day Concert with Gwen Stefani, Rita Ora and Léon
Drake attends the 'Amsterdam' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City.
Drake Is Going on Tour with 21 Savage! See the Dates