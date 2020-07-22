The singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock last month after nearly seven years of marriage

Kelly Clarkson Reflects on 'Challenging, Overwhelming' Year: 'Sometimes It Feels Like Hope Is Lost'

Kelly Clarkson is showing appreciation for those that made her "overwhelming" last few months smoother.

On Tuesday, the "Because of You" singer, 38, shared a sweet thank-you tweet to her followers, opening up about what she called a "challenging" time in her life. Last month, Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage. The pair share two kids together: daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

Clarkson — who won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding entertainment talk show host last month — acknowledged everyone who appeared on her new series in its hit debut season.

"Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer," she wrote. "This year has been challenging, overwhelming & sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things & keeping hope alive & I want 2 say THANK U."

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Clarkson has remained strong and busy throughout her split from Blackstock, 43. "Kelly is a doer, a pusher, someone who forges ahead even when it's difficult for her," said the insider. "Being busy is a blessing and she knows that."

Not only is the American Idol alum continuing to work on her NBC daytime talk show and gearing up for the new season of The Voice, Clarkson is also still working on an upcoming album. "Music builds her up even if her songs are confronting her troubles," said a friend. "Kelly will come out of this a stronger person."

After winning her accolade for hosting the new television series, Clarkson included a message of appreciation to Blackstock, who she said encouraged her to pursue the project. While some fans expressed surprise at her comment toward her ex, sources say the gesture wasn't unexpected.

"Brandon's confidence in her talent and his ability to push the right buttons for her has been great for her career," said the friend. "Kelly's excited, proud and grateful."

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences. Their separation date was listed as "TBD," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. A source explained that self-isolating in Montana together during the pandemic "exacerbated" their relationship issues.

"It was a stressful time," the source said.