Kelly Clarkson Reveals Scorching Breakup Song Lyrics: 'Your Insecurity Was the Death of You and Me'

"I bet you feel the absence of my love every night / There's no one else, you are the reason I said goodbye," she sings on the upcoming single "me"

By
Published on April 13, 2023 04:10 PM
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC/Getty

Kelly Clarkson isn't holding anything back with her new music!

On Thursday, the Grammy winner took to social media and revealed the complete lyrics of her upcoming singles "me" and "mine," which will drop Friday ahead of her next album chemistry.

The songs' lyrics discuss a breakup, with Clarkson, 40, standing up for herself and reflecting on a romance after its end. The American Idol winner has previously said the album chronicles "the arc of an entire relationship" — "the good, the bad, the ugly."

"Loved you so much / Took an army to pull me up / But now I'm on the other side / I remembered I could fly," she sings on "me," which seems to look back on the relationship with an empowering lens.

"I told you I wanted you / But you needed me to need you / Your insecurity / Was the death of you and me," continues Clarkson on the song's second verse. "Too many times you questioned / What were my intentions / I never gave you reasons / You're the one with secrets."

"I bet you feel the absence of my love every night / There's no one else, you are the reason I said goodbye," reads the song's bridge.

"mine" finds Clarkson in the emotional pits of the breakup, as the opening lyrics read: "You know I question every motive, every thing you say / Thought with you maybe my heart wasn't meant to break / Can't believe I let you in, I can't believe I stayed / As long as I stayed."

"And you keep talking it'll come back / Karma is the truth / I don't make you look bad, you do darlin'," she sings later in the song. "Sabotage / Your choice of art / Who the hell do you think you are?"

Kelly Clarkson speaks at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Earlier this month, Clarkson teased the chorus of "me" on Instagram — including a lyric that seems to directly respond to her 2015 love song "Piece by Piece," written about ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

"I don't need somebody to hold me / Don't need somebody to love me / Don't need somebody to pick these pieces up," she sang in the a cappella clip. "I put together my broken / Let go of the pain I've been holdin' / Don't need to need somebody / When I got me."

The confident lyrics appear to call back to the chorus of "Piece by Piece," a song that praised then-husband Blackstock, 46, for providing affection and care to Clarkson and their children that the American Idol alum didn't receive from her own father.

The "Miss Independent" performer announced chemistry last month, telling fans via Instagram, "It's called chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' just one or two emotions."

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it," she continued.

"Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you," she added. "I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album."

