Kelly Clarkson Will Come Out of Divorce a 'Stronger Person,' Says Source: 'She's Resilient'

Kelly Clarkson is staying strong — and busy — amid her split from Brandon Blackstock.

"Kelly is a doer, a pusher, someone who forges ahead even when it's difficult for her," says an insider. "Being busy is a blessing and she knows that."

Working on her NBC daytime talk show and gearing up for the new season of The Voice, the star is also still working on her upcoming album.

"Music builds her up even if her songs are confronting her troubles," says a friend. "Kelly will come out of this a stronger person."

Last week, Clarkson, 38, picked up her first Emmy award for outstanding entertainment talk show host and publicly thanked her music manager ex on Twitter.

While some fans expressed surprise at her comment, sources say the gesture wasn't unexpected.

"Brandon's confidence in her talent and his ability to push the right buttons for her has been great for her career," says the friend. "Kelly's excited, proud and grateful."

On Saturday, the singer took part in a telethon for Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles-based organization that cooks and delivers healthy meals for those in need.

Proceeds from the Lead With Love telethon, which neared $697,000, will benefit the organization’s increased need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hey what's up, Project Angel Food. I just wanted you to know how awesome you all are for the way that you've led with love during this whole pandemic," Clarkson said, thanking the organization for the impact they've had on the community.

"You’ve kept the doors open for people who are most vulnerable to the virus, those who are older and those who are struggling with life-threatening illness. Because of you they've never had to miss a meal. You've worked your tails off every single day to make that happen. It's a really beautiful thing," she added. "So I want to dedicate this song to y'all. Keep leading in love, alright?"

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences. Their separation date is listed as "TBD," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The pair, who were married for nearly seven years before the split, share two kids: daughter River Rose, who turned 6 earlier this month, and son Remington Alexander, 4. Blackstock is also father to son Seth, 13, and daughter Savannah, 18, from a previous marriage.