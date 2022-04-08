Watch Kelly Clarkson Reimagine ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' as an Emotional Ballad During Kellyoke Segment

The three-time Grammy winner transformed ABBA's signature empowering dance classic "Dancing Queen" into a piano ballad for her NBC talk show's daily Kellyoke segment

Kelly Clarkson has a knack for making classic songs sound brand new.

On Friday, the three-time Grammy winner delivered a slowed-down performance of ABBA's signature hit "Dancing Queen" for her NBC talk show's daily Kellyoke segment, transforming the empowering dance classic into an emotional, heartfelt piano ballad.

Wearing a black dress cinched with a leather belt along with chunky, lace-up heels, the 39-year-old singer added her own crisp, original vocal runs as she belted out the iconic song, accompanied by The Kelly Clarkson Show's musical director, Jason Halbert, on a grand piano.

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Underneath the YouTube clip, fans praised the "Love So Soft" performer's refreshing take on the ABBA hit, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 1997 — less than six months after its release.

"Beautiful. Really highlights the fact that while so many ABBA songs have a euphoric hands-in-the-air sound, the lyrics often tend to be more melancholy," wrote one viewer.

Another fan pointed out the fact that "Dancing Queen" marked Clarkson's first time performing a song by the legendary Swedish group since her talk show premiered in September 2019. "Yay! Her first ABBA [cover] in the show, and I love the arrangement in the ballad style, what a good storyteller she is," commented the YouTube user.

Last month, the original American Idol winner made headlines for legally changing her name to Kelly Brianne, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE, three weeks after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Earlier in March, Clarkson spoke to PEOPLE (the TV Show!) on the American Song Contest red carpet about her legal name change, ensuring fans her professional stage name will remain the same.