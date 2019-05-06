Kelly Clarkson Says 'Recovering After Surgery Super Duper Sucks' Following Appendectomy

Kelly Clarkson can’t wait to get back to her usual self.

The 37-year-old singer underwent surgery to have her appendix removed hours after hosting the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, and is still recovering — a process that may be more painful than the condition and consequent medical procedure were, according to the star.

“Quick recap … recovering after surgery super duper sucks,” Clarkson tweeted on Sunday night. “Turns out I don’t ‘rest’ well (so bored).’ “

“Pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead,” she continued, joking, “& 2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near.” (In the Harry Potter series, Harry feels pain in his lightning-bolt scar when Lord Voldemort is close by.)

Image zoom Kelly Clarkson performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Kevin Winter/Getty

Clarkson revealed last Thursday that immediately following the BBMAs — which she hosted in fantastic fashion and even gave a rousing solo performance during — she was rushed to the hospital to have her appendix removed due to acute appendicitis.

The UglyDolls star confirmed the news in a tweet on Thursday, explaining that she had “broken down in tears after the show from pain” and immediately flew back home once the awards show wrapped on Wednesday night.

Clarkson also shared that she had the surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles first thing on Thursday morning and was “feeling awesome” as she began her recovery.

The surgery did not appear to be an emergency procedure, as Clarkson had been experiencing intense appendicitis pain over the previous week, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Image zoom Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

But just how did Clarkson pull off performing and multiple wardrobe changes while braving the painful condition? Producers and sources who were there told PEOPLE that it was a Herculean feat from The Voice coach.

“Hosting an awards show is not an easy gig. For Kelly to pull it off — especially her incredible opening number — while in pain and knowing she was having surgery the next morning makes her an even bigger rock star,” said Mark Bracco, Executive Producer of the BBMAs and Executive Vice President of Programming and Development for Dick Clark Productions.

He added, “She truly is the best.”

As for how it all went down, a source revealed to PEOPLE, “Her team told producers ahead of the show during rehearsals and said that nothing will change, the show will go on, she will proceed as planned and she did do everything as planned. She was like ‘I’m going to power through.’ “