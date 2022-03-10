Kelly Clarkson Is Ready to Start 'Next Chapter' After Finalizing Divorce: 'She's in a Great Place,' Says Source

What hasn't killed Kelly Clarkson has only made her stronger.

The singer finalized her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock this week, and has emerged from the relationship ready to move forward, a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kelly is obviously happy to have the divorce finalized," the insider says. "The kids have always been her main priority through everything. She truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids, and she's also busier than ever with her career. She's in a great place."

Clarkson, 39, and Blackstock, 45, who split in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, share daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5.

Though the former couple agreed to joint custody of the children, they will live at Clarkson's home in Los Angeles, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Kelly always worked so hard and is a great mom," adds a second source. "She is very relieved that the divorce is settled. She just wants to be with her children."

2018 CMT Music Awards - Backstage & Audience Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The insider adds that the former couple "had many issues" during their marriage, but that Clarkson "never expected the divorce to be so dramatic."

The Kelly Clarkson Show host agreed to give Blackstock a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million, as well as a monthly child support payment of $45,601, which began on Feb. 1, according to the documents.

She'll also pay her ex $115,000 in spousal support per month until Jan. 31, 2024, but will keep ownership of both of their Montana properties. Blackstock will pay Clarkson $2,000 a month while he stays at the former couple's Montana ranch until June.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer will keep the family pets, multiple cars including a Ford Bronco, a Ford F-250 and a Porsche Cayenne, as well as a flight simulator.

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock | Credit: Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty

In turn, Blackstock will get their "farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses," multiple vehicles including a Ford F-350, a Ford F-250, an ATV, and several CAT snowmobiles. He will also walk away with a golf simulator and a couple of Patek Philippe watches.

The pair's divorce documents also stipulate that both of their children will be vaccinated against COVID-19, as they will be traveling out of state to see Blackstock in Montana.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, and requested she be declared legally divorced last July, reasoning that she and her ex "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."

The Grammy winner's request was granted in August, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that she was "doing great and facing forward."