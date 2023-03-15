Kelly Clarkson Says Billy Porter's 'Church Version' of 'Stronger' Is Her 'Favorite Cover' Ever

"There's a personal invite from me anytime you want to sing that song like that with me," Clarkson told Porter on her daytime NBC talk show

By
Published on March 15, 2023 06:05 PM

Kelly Clarkson may have mastered the art of the cover song on her daytime NBC talk show's Kellyoke segment, but the tables are turning — Billy Porter covered one of the American Idol alum's songs, and she's obsessed.

The Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner appeared on NBC's That's My Jam this week, where he was asked to sing a gospel version of Clarkson's 2012 smash hit "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," and he blew it out of the park.

"Gospel is my wheelhouse," said Porter, 53, after receiving the assignment. "Turn to your neighbor and say, 'Are you ready to go to church?'"

He then crooned through the No. 1 hit as host Jimmy Fallon and fellow celebrities Sarah Hyland, Darren Criss and Patti LaBelle watched from the stage.

Kelly Clarkson, Billy Porter
Kelly Clarkson and Billy Porter. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty; Rachel Luna/Getty

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger / Stand a little taller / Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone," sang the Pose actor, joined by the "Lady Marmalade" singer for an enthusiastic high note mid-performance. "What doesn't kill you makes a fighter / Footsteps even lighter / Doesn't mean I'm over 'cause you're gone."

Clarkson, 40, spoke about the performance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show: "I have to give a quick shout-out to Billy Porter. He recently sang my song 'Stronger' on the show That's My Jam."

After showing the clip, in which Criss bows down to Porter following his performance, the "Miss Independent" musician praised his fresh and soulful take on the song.

"That's the greatest cover that I have ever heard of any song I've ever performed," said Clarkson. "That's my favorite cover, literally, of any song I've ever performed."

She then took a lighthearted jab at the multi-talented performer. "First of all, you suck, Billy Porter, 'cause now I never wanna sing it like I sing it again! I wanna do the church version."

Finally, Clarkson offered Porter a slot to perform the song again alongside her.

"Alright, so, Billy Porter, I'm just saying — there's a personal invite from me anytime you want to sing that song like that with me," she said. "If I ever do a show, I'm gonna need a duet. Or I'll stand on the side of the stage and let you have it. It's incredible."

Related Articles
Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Strong Enough' By Cher | Kellyoke https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17O23mRuD3s Credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson Channels a '90s Dance Party with Empowering Kellyoke Cover of Cher's 'Strong Enough'
Kelly Clarkson Channels Breakup Vibes While Performing Katy Perry's 'The One That Got Away'
Kelly Clarkson Channels Breakup Vibes While Performing Katy Perry's 'The One That Got Away' — Watch!
kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Croons Through a Jazzy Cover of Labelle's 'Lady Marmalade' for Kellyoke Segment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUjNQL2SjPk. Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Unforgettable' By Nat King Cole | Kellyoke. The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Clarkson Covers Nat King Cole's Classic Hit 'Unforgettable' for Kellyoke Segment on MLK Day
401611 76: (L to R) Singers Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya hold their Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" award backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
A History of Christina Aguilera and Pink's Relationship Through the Years
P!NK & Kelly Clarkson Duet 'Who Knew'
Pink Recalls Writing 'Who Knew' About Friends' Overdose Deaths and Sings the Hit with Kelly Clarkson
AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkso
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Upcoming Album's Cover Photo Won't Be Photoshopped: 'It Felt Like Me'
Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Daniel Cousins and Kelly Clarkson perform the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, in Phoenix Super Bowl Honors Football, Phoenix, United States - 09 Feb 2023
Kelly Clarkson Mocks Tom Brady's 'Thirst Trap' in Remix of 'Since U Been Gone'
Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo while wearing a Dallas Cowboy dress during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall
Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Dallas Cowboys in Striking Football-Themed Gown at NFL Honors
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson
Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton Flawlessly Harmonize Impromptu 'I Will Always Love You' Duet
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 3064 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' Cover for Kellyoke
Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton
Interesting Facts Fans May Not Know About Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Covers the Late George Michael's Jazzy Classic 'Careless Whisper' for Kellyoke Segment
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEdAFDl_2g4. Credit: NBC
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'
Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton
Watch Kelly Clarkson Duet with Blake Shelton on Heartfelt Cover of His Smash Debut Single, 'Austin'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBCwuaBhVrw Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Breathe' by Faith Hill | Kellyoke
Kelly Clarkson Belts Out a Piano Cover of Faith Hill's 'Breathe' for Latest Kellyoke Segment