Kelly Clarkson Says Billy Porter's 'Church Version' of 'Stronger' Is Her 'Favorite Cover' Ever

Kelly Clarkson may have mastered the art of the cover song on her daytime NBC talk show's Kellyoke segment, but the tables are turning — Billy Porter covered one of the American Idol alum's songs, and she's obsessed.

The Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner appeared on NBC's That's My Jam this week, where he was asked to sing a gospel version of Clarkson's 2012 smash hit "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," and he blew it out of the park.

"Gospel is my wheelhouse," said Porter, 53, after receiving the assignment. "Turn to your neighbor and say, 'Are you ready to go to church?'"

He then crooned through the No. 1 hit as host Jimmy Fallon and fellow celebrities Sarah Hyland, Darren Criss and Patti LaBelle watched from the stage.

Kelly Clarkson and Billy Porter. Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty; Rachel Luna/Getty

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger / Stand a little taller / Doesn't mean I'm lonely when I'm alone," sang the Pose actor, joined by the "Lady Marmalade" singer for an enthusiastic high note mid-performance. "What doesn't kill you makes a fighter / Footsteps even lighter / Doesn't mean I'm over 'cause you're gone."

Clarkson, 40, spoke about the performance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show: "I have to give a quick shout-out to Billy Porter. He recently sang my song 'Stronger' on the show That's My Jam."

After showing the clip, in which Criss bows down to Porter following his performance, the "Miss Independent" musician praised his fresh and soulful take on the song.

"That's the greatest cover that I have ever heard of any song I've ever performed," said Clarkson. "That's my favorite cover, literally, of any song I've ever performed."

She then took a lighthearted jab at the multi-talented performer. "First of all, you suck, Billy Porter, 'cause now I never wanna sing it like I sing it again! I wanna do the church version."

Finally, Clarkson offered Porter a slot to perform the song again alongside her.

"Alright, so, Billy Porter, I'm just saying — there's a personal invite from me anytime you want to sing that song like that with me," she said. "If I ever do a show, I'm gonna need a duet. Or I'll stand on the side of the stage and let you have it. It's incredible."