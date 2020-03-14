Kelly Clarkson Halts Talk Show Production and Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to Coronavirus

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Kelly Clarkson is the latest celebrity to make major schedule adjustments as safety concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to escalate.

On Friday, Clarkson, 37, issued a statement on Twitter and Instagram to announce that her upcoming Las Vegas residency has been postponed. She also confirmed that production for The Kelly Clarkson Show is at a standstill until further notice.

“As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st [sic] opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July,” Clarkson wrote. “Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy. ❤️ 🙏”

Clarkson’s announcement came minutes after the Jonas Brothers issued a similar statement canceling their own Las Vegas residency, which was also set to kick off on April 1.

“We love you guys and we are praying for everyone’s safety and wellness,” the Jonas Brothers wrote in identical social media posts Friday. “We’ll see you soon ❤️.”

On Thursday, Cher canceled all concerts on her Here We Go Again Tour — including the Oklahoma City show that was scheduled for Thursday night. Country duo Dan + Shay also canceled their set at Stagecoach and postponed the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour because of the virus.

Earlier this week, news broke that Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach have been pushed to the fall. Coachella will now be held on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place the weekend of Oct. 23.

As of Friday, there are now at least 1,663 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. At least 41 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness, mostly in Washington state.

The number of confirmed cases jumped up by nearly 400 over the last 24 hours, the largest day-to-day increase yet. Worldwide, there are now 138,069 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,103 deaths.