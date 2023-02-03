Kelly Clarkson and Pink Team Up for an Emotional Acoustic Duet of 'What About Us' — Watch!

Two of the greatest living vocalists have joined forces for a duet: Kelly Clarkson and Pink!

The two superstars are teaming up for a full hour of conversations and performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday ahead of the Feb. 17 release of Pink's Trustfall album, and they teased the upcoming episode with a sneak preview of both singers duetting a rendition of the acrobatic pop star's 2017 hit "What About Us."

Before an acoustic guitarist began strumming the song, Clarkson and Pink spoke about the inspiration behind the song, which appeared on 2017's Beautiful Trauma album. "We're not listening to each other right now, and it's so loud and so gross and angry," said the 43-year-old "Who Knew" performer. "And people are being forgotten, people are being counted out and their rights are being trampled on just because a group of people doesn't believe in them."

Pink continued, "I don't understand how so many people in this world are discounted because one group of people decided they don't like that, and I won't have it. One of the most beautiful things that my dad taught me was that my voice matters and I can make a difference, and I will."

"One person can change a lot," she added. "I think if we all had a chance to experience each other more, it would be a lot different."

Clarkson, 40, then introduced the performance. "What about us? / What about all the times you said you had the answers?" the Grammy winners sang in harmony. "What about us? / What about all the broken happy ever afters? / What about us? / What about all the plans that ended in disaster? / What about love? / What about trust? / What about us?"

For the seated performance, Pink donned red track pants with a white patterned top and black blazer, while Clarkson sported a lengthy green dress cinched by a brown chunky belt.

In another preview clip released ahead of the episode's air date, the "So What" hitmaker detailed her new album Trustfall, noting that it's theme is "like the world is ending."

"I'm still a wife and a daughter and a mother, and I lost my dad, and it's the pandemic. Then, my almost dearest friend in the whole world died eight months later, and I'm still parenting and all of these things," said Pink. "So, you write all those songs, and then you get to a point where you're like, 'Well, if we are sliding sideways off the axis, let's dance.'"