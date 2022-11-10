Kelly Clarkson Croons Through a Jazzy Cover of Labelle's 'Lady Marmalade' for Kellyoke Segment

Move over Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink and Lil Kim — Kelly Clarkson may have just delivered the best rendition of "Lady Marmalade" since 2001's Moulin Rouge!

On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 40-year-old host performed a stripped-down cover of Labelle's 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade" complete with mood lighting and powerhouse vocals for the NBC talk show's daily Kellyoke segment.

Clarkson donned a red dress with a black-and-white pattern and puffed shoulders, cinched with a black chunky belt for the performance, which saw her croon through the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit's iconic and sensual French lyrics alongside understated, guitar-heavy instrumentation from her band, which is fittingly called My Band Y'all.

Kelly Clarkson. YouTube

"He met Marmalade down in old New Orleans / Strutting her stuff on the street / She said, 'Hello, hey Joe / You wanna give it a go?'" sang Clarkson in the song's first verse before delivering the iconic chorus: "Gitchi gitchi ya ya da da / Gitchi gitchi ya ya here / Mocha chocolata, ya ya / Creole Lady Marmalade."

Written by Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan, "Lady Marmalade" was recorded by the R&B group Labelle — featuring members Patti LaBalle, Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash — in 1991. The song has since been preserved in the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for its cultural significance.

"Lady Marmalade" received successful cover versions from acts including Sabrina Salerno and All Saints, but the Moulin Rouge! version by Aguilera, Mya, Pink and Lil Kim became the song's most successful rendition. Following its April 2001 release, the Missy Elliott-produced track reached No. 1 in several countries around the world, spent five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy for best pop collaboration. It's since been certified platinum by the RIAA.

In the comments section underneath Clarkson's jazzy take on "Lady Marmalade," fans complimented her unique arrangement. "The way Kelly is able to take EVERY song and make it HER OWN…it's unbelievably amazing! Great job once again to the Queen of Covers!" wrote one viewer.

Another YouTube user issued a very kind complaint — that Clarkson's performance was too short! "I wanted to hear the whole song!! Kelly is a one of a kind singer. She can draw you into any song with her eyes and her singing. She's DEFINITELY one talented lady!!" they wrote.

Other songs featured in Clarkson's talk show's daily Kellyoke segment as of late are The Mamas & The Papas' "California Dreamin'," Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't," Rihanna's "Umbrella" and SWV's "I'm So Into You."