Kelly Clarkson Performs Emotionally Charged Cover of Taylor Swift's 'Clean' for Kellyoke — Watch! Clarkson's performance of the 1989 track arrives days before the release of her new singles, "Me" and "Mine" By Jack Irvin Published on April 12, 2023 02:15 PM Kelly Clarkson is getting into her Taylor Swift feels as she prepares to release new music. On Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner performed a touching cover of Swift's 1989 track "Clean" for the daily Kellyoke segment that opens the NBC program. "Rain came pouring down / When I was drowning, that's when I could finally breathe / And by morning / Gone was any trace of you, I think I am finally clean," crooned Clarkson, 40, as she delivered a powerful rendition of the 2014 song. For the performance, the American Idol winner sported a long black dress with matching boots and a chunky belt with her hair in a simple ponytail. Kelly Clarkson Teases 'Me' Lyrics That Reference 2015 Love Song Written About Ex Brandon Blackstock Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show/Youtube "Clean" was released as the final track on the standard edition of 1989 and co-written by Swift with Imogen Heap. Clarkson is currently gearing up to release two new singles — "Me" and "Mine" — on Friday ahead of her upcoming album Chemistry, which she's described as chronicling "the arc of an entire relationship" — "the good, the bad, the ugly." Last week, she teased "Me" on Instagram — including a lyric that seems to directly respond to her 2015 love song "Piece by Piece," written about ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. After nearly seven years of marriage, the pair divorced in 2020. "I don't need somebody to hold me / Don't need somebody to love me / Don't need somebody to pick these pieces up," sang Clarkson in the a cappella clip. "I put together my broken / Let go of the pain I've been holdin' / Don't need to need somebody / When I got me." Kelly Clarkson. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank Kelly Clarkson Announces 'Intimate' Las Vegas Residency Tied to New 'Chemistry' Album: 'So Excited' The confident lyrics appear to call back to the chorus of "Piece by Piece," a song that praised then-husband Blackstock, 46, for providing affection and care to Clarkson and their children that the "Walk Away" performer didn't receive from her own father. "Piece by piece, he collected me / Up off the ground where you abandoned things / Piece by piece, he filled the holes / That you burned in me at 6 years old," she sings on the 2015 song, referencing the age she was when her own parents got divorced. She also teased "Mine" on Instagram last week, revealing the lyrics: "Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used / Like you used mine."