Kelly Clarkson Oozes Confidence with Cover of Billy Joel's 'My Life' for Daily Kellyoke Segment

The high-energy track was originally released by Joel in 1978

By
Published on March 16, 2023 06:50 PM

Kelly Clarkson is owning her confidence.

On Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Grammy winner performed a self-assured cover of Billy Joel's "My Life" for the daytime NBC talk show's daily Kellyoke segment.

"I don't need you to worry for me 'cause I'm alright / I don't want you to tell me it's time to come home / I don't care what you say anymore this is my life / Go ahead with your own life leave me alone," sang Clarkson, 40, on the 1978 hit's chorus, smiling at the camera.

"I never said you had to offer me a second chance / I never said I was a victim of circumstance / I still belong / Don't get me wrong / You can speak your mind but not on my time," continued the singer-songwriter.

Kelly Clarkson Covers 'My Life' By Billy Joel | Kellyoke
Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show

For the performance, Clarkson, donned a short, colorfully patterned dress with puffed sleeves, which was paired with a black, chunky belt and tights.

The song's lyrics feel especially poignant coming from the American Idol winner, as she recently spoke about how it felt to make the decision to get divorced from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage.

Earlier this week, Clarkson appeared on Angie Martinez's IRL podcast, during which she spoke about splitting from Blackstock, with whom she shares two children: River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6.

"What does divorce do to you? Because it has to shift you, right?" asked the host, 52.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Says Brandon Blackstock Divorce 'Wasn't an Overnight Decision': 'It Rips You Apart'

"It rips you apart," explained Clarkson, "whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work."

The "Miss Independent" musician continued, "I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision."

"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work,'" added Clarkson. "I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."

