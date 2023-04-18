Kelly Clarkson Passionately Performs 'Mine' for the First Time on Kellyoke — and Says She 'Feels Great'

Clarkson released "mine" and "me" from her upcoming studio album chemistry on Friday

By
Published on April 18, 2023 07:20 PM

Kelly Clarkson is singing her heart out.

On Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer performed her newly released single "mine" from her upcoming studio album chemistry, which is set for release in June.

Following her Kellyoke performance, Clarkson, 40, began to discuss the inspiration behind her song before admitting, "I don't really need to explain it because the lyrics are pretty self-evident."

"I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one," she added.

In the track, the singer-songwriter wears her heart on her sleeve and shows her vulnerable side.

"You know I question every motive, every thing you say / Thought with you maybe my heart wasn't meant to break," she sings. "Can't believe I let you in, I can't believe I stayed / As long as I stayed."

Kelly Clarkson Performs "Mine" for the First Time
youtube

The lyrics also include the words, "Go ahead and break my heart that's fine / So unkind."

During the show, Clarkson also said she was very "angry and sad" when writing the song — but it allowed her to "let it out" and she feels "great now."

She also promised that the album is "a whole arc of an entire relationship because you can't diminish something to just one feeling."

Clarkson released "mine" and "me" on Friday. She announced the news of the singles' official release on social media with a heartfelt post.

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad," the American Idol winner's Instagram post began.

"This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. We decided to release 'mine' and 'me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," she continued. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."

This is Clarkson's first album since her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed for divorce from the music manager, 46, in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage, and it was finalized two years later. The pair shares son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 8½.

