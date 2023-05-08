Kelly Clarkson Says the 'Pain' That Inspired Her Post-Divorce Album Can 'Still Feel Real Fresh'

"You have to learn to let that go and live in the moment, whatever it is," Clarkson told Entertainment Weekly of preparing emotionally to perform Chemistry live

By
Published on May 8, 2023 02:20 PM
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC/Getty

Performing her upcoming album Chemistry is proving to be emotional for Kelly Clarkson.

After previewing the record at a recent Los Angeles concert in celebration of her 41st birthday, the Grammy-winning musician spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the difficulty of singing its songs in a live setting.

"The emotions kind of murdered me," Clarkson told the outlet one week following the concert, during which she paused and apologized to the crowd after getting overwhelmed.

She described the rehearsals as "pretty flawless and easy and great," noting that she was "almost proud" of herself before the show. "And then all of a sudden it was just like a wave washed over me."

AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson. Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Her first album since getting divorced from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock following nearly seven years of marriage, Chemistry finds Clarkson in a "very honest" space, she told the outlet, but she did scrap some songs that were "too truth-telling."

"I know people will hear this record and be like, 'Oh, damn, she went there!' and I'm like, 'No, I promise you I didn't,'" she said in the interview.

The record was written a few years back but held until Clarkson was ready to release it, and she's looking forward to sharing the music with fans who can relate to its lyrical content.

"No matter what album you're listening to, it is kind of nice to have these people that went through stuff that other people are going through, and you just don't feel alone in it," she said. "Because I'll tell you what, that's the worst: when you're in a crowded room or you're smiling for America while doing your job and you just feel so sad and alone. That's the worst feeling ever."

Kelly Clarkson Chemistry Album Artwork
Kelly Clarkson. ATLANTIC RECORDS

In addition to releasing the album on June 23, she's currently gearing up for a Las Vegas residency in July and told EW she's working to prepare herself for the emotions that'll inevitably come up during the performances.

Clarkson said she's previously had to adapt to singing vulnerable songs like "Because of You," "Piece By Piece" and "Behind These Hazel Eyes" and knows this will be a similar process. "It just takes time to... not really separate, but to get to where you can remember it but you don't drown in it," she said. "You dive in, but you're treading water."

While she'd "love to be the brave person that says, 'I'm gonna kill it in Vegas,'" she's not sure how it'll go following her birthday concert.

"Pain can still feel real fresh when one is still, daily, trying to come out on the other side. I don't have control over it," Clarkson told EW. "But what I do have control over is the fact that I know I don't have control over it, so it's fine. It's supposed to be what it's supposed to be. You have to learn to let that go and live in the moment, whatever it is."

The American Idol alum recently unveiled the first two singles from Chemistry, "Mine" and "Me," and spoke about the songs on social media with a heartfelt post.

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling. It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad," Clarkson's Instagram post began at the time.

"This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. We decided to release "mine" and "me" at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," she continued. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."

Related Articles
Deryck Whibley, Jason McCaslin, Tom Thacker, Dave Baksh, Frank Zummo from Sum 41 are posing for Photo Session at Rock en Seine on August 28, 2016 in Paris, France.
Sum 41 Announces Breakup Following New Album and Upcoming Tour: 'Thank You for the Last 27 Years'
Matt Healy looks like he's definitely part of the family as he is joined by Taylor Swift's best friends Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge as they watch Taylor Swift perform in Nashville
Matty Healy Cheers on Taylor Swift at Eras Tour Alongside Her Model Pals Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge
taylor swift
Taylor Swift's Final Nashville Eras Tour Show Goes on After 4-Hour Weather Delay: 'I'm Ready to Play'
Shakira at Billboard Latin Women In Music held at the Watsco Center on May 6, 2023 in Coral Gables, Florida. The show airs on Sunday, May 7, 2023 on Telemundo.
Shakira Stresses Importance of 'Being Faithful to Ourselves' After Split from Ex Gerard Piqué
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Jon Bon Jovi hosts a “New Jersey” Album Special on SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 01, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Jon Bon Jovi Wishes Son Happy Birthday by Reposting Jake's Engagement Pic to Millie Bobby Brown
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Chris Brown attends 'The Lost Warhols' Collection exhibit at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails on November 4, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Usher attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Chris Brown and Usher Both Take the Stage at Las Vegas Music Festival After Alleged Fight
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images); WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Phoebe Bridgers attends a Chanel dinner to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel's 1932 High Jewelry Collection at The Lot at Formosa on October 20, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/FilmMagic)
Matty Healy Joins Phoebe Bridgers During Her Opening Set at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville
Ed Sheeran Performs On Top of a Car Outside Pop Up Store in NYC
Ed Sheeran Jumps on Car for Impromptu Performance in N.Y.C. After Winning Copyright Trial
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during night one of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium on May 05, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' at Nashville Show: 'I Love to Surprise You'
Taylor Swift; Matt Healy
The 1975's Matty Healy Spotted at Taylor Swift's Nashville Eras Show amid Romance Rumors
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
Ed Sheeran Says Wife Cherry Seaborn Wants to 'Ignore' Public Attention: 'She's Always Been a Private Person'
Evan Ross (L) and recording artist Ashlee Simpson attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Evan Ross Says Ashlee Simpson's Friend Warned Her He Was 'Trouble' After First Make Out
Dame Olivia Newton-John, Dolly Pardon
Olivia Newton-John Duets with Dolly Parton on 'Jolene' as Her Final Recording: 'I Loved Every Moment'
Taylor Swift performs with Stevie Nicks
How Stevie Nicks Inspired a Generation of Hitmakers, From Harry Styles to Taylor Swift
Marie Osmond celebrates anniversary
Marie Osmond Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Husband Steve Craig: 'Love of My Life'
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello pack on the PDA during a date night in LA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Step Out for Los Angeles Comedy Show After Coachella Kiss