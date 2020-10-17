Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood were both winners on the early seasons of American Idol

Kelly Clarkson Once Signed an Autograph as Carrie Underwood After Being Mistaken for Country Star

The host, 38, sat down with guests Michelle Buteau and Cheryl Hines for a segment called “I'm Awesome At Being Awkward,” in which they had to say what they would do in various awkward situations. One of those situations was being mistaken for another person, and Clarkson had the perfect story to share.

"This girl came up to me and was like, 'Oh my god, your song 'So Small' is one of my favorites,'" Clarkson said. "And I kept thinking, 'I don't have a song "So Small." ' And then she said another song and I was like, 'Oh, you think I'm Carrie Underwood.' "

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"And I literally look nothing like Carrie Underwood," she continued. "I was so embarrassed for her that I just…She was like, 'Can you sign this?' And I totally signed 'Carrie Underwood.' I think that might be illegal!"

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has opened up about fans thinking she was Underwood.

“People come up to me all the time. Okay, we look nothing alike, we sound nothing alike, there’s nothing about us that’s similar, really, except we were both on Idol,” she said on Z100's Elvis Duran and The Morning Show in 2016. “People are always like, ‘I love your song, "So Small,” and I’m like, ‘Thank you. Thank you, I think you’re thinking I’m Carrie Underwood.’ It always happens!”

The pair have been friends since American Idol brought them together. Underwood won the competition show in 2005, three years after Clarkson became the first winner.

In June 2018, they were spotted hanging out at the Radio Disney Music Awards and even exchanged love on social media the previous April.

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed!” Clarkson wrote at the time. “Singers, mamas, CEOs…. #AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood.”