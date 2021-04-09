"It happens!" Clarkson told Clint Black about the incident. "What are you supposed to do?"

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Once 'Destroyed' a Trash Can While Pooping Backstage: 'It Was Bad'

When you have to go, you have to go!

While talking to country star Clint Black about his new album Out of Sane and his upcoming talk show, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she pooped in a trash can backstage before a show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have no filter in the best of ways. I'm open to talk about everything. I don't think anything is truly inappropriate — obviously some things," the 38-year-old said in the clip. "Most things I'm willing to talk about, which some people are not ready for when they talk to me. Like, 'um TMI!'"

After Black, 59, shared that a guest on his own show, country singer Sara Evans, revealed to him that she once peed on stage, Clarkson decided to share her poo-culiar anecdote.

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 2 Image zoom Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

"I'll tell you right now, there was one time ... it wasn't pee, my friend," she said with a laugh. "I got some kind of wrecked up from some kind of food and I literally, we were in an arena — I shouldn't tell this story but like I said, I don't have a filter."

"I had to run backstage to my quickchange," she added. "I grabbed this poor trash can and boy I destroyed it. It was bad. It was bad, Clint. And we might have to edit this out but I'm just saying. It happens! What are you supposed to do?"

Also in their conversation, Black talked about how he hopes to celebrate 30 years with his wife Lisa Hartman Black this year.

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson and Serena Williams Talk Body Positivity and Clapping Back at Body Shamers

"We've been planning something for a while but with the whole COVID thing we don't know if it'll work or not," he said. "We are wanting to do a lot of traveling."

Earlier this week, Clarkson shared the one song she's afraid to cover.

"I just realized something," Clarkson told Luis Fonsi during a backstage moment on The Voice. "You have the one song in history that I'm afraid to cover — 'Despacito.'"

"Oh, come on, you have to cover it now," Fonsi replied back to the "Piece by Piece" singer, who sings covers on her talk show each day.