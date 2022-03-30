Kelly Clarkson Has Officially Changed Her Name to Kelly Brianne, Per Court Documents

Kelly Clarkson's old name is no more!

The 39-year-old singer has officially changed her name to Kelly Brianne, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.

Clarkson filed documents requesting a legal name change in February, citing her "desire" to adjust her moniker as "my new name more fully reflects who I am."

The move comes three weeks after the Kelly Clarkson Show host finalized her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The two split in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Last week, Clarkson told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) guest correspondent Adrianna Costa that she didn't think she could go by anything else other than "Clarkson" after going by the name for 20 years.

"I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name," the American Idol alum said on the red carpet at the American Song Contest premiere in Los Angeles at the time. "I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I'm still Kelly Clarkson."

After Clarkson's divorce was settled, a source told PEOPLE that the television personality "is obviously happy."

"The kids have always been her main priority through everything," the insider said at the time, referencing the former couple's daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5.

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

"She truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids, and she's also busier than ever with her career," the source continued. "She's in a great place."

A second source confirmed that Clarkson is "very relieved that the divorce is settled." They said adding that the artist "just wants to be with her children," adding that she has "always worked so hard and is a great mom."

The insider also noted that Clarkson and Blackstock, 45, "had many issues" during their marriage, but that Clarkson "never expected the divorce to be so dramatic."

kelly clarkson Kelly Clarkson | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

As part of their agreement, Clarkson agreed to give Blackstock a one-time payment of just over $1.3 million in addition to monthly child support payments of $45,601 that began on Feb. 1, according to documents previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Clarkson will also pay her former husband $115,000 in spousal support each month until Jan. 31, 2024. Meanwhile, Blackstock will pay Clarkson $2,000 a month while he stays at the former couple's Montana ranch until June.