Kelly Clarkson Doesn't Think 'Anyone Expects' Divorce: 'You See Yourself Growing Old with Someone'

Kelly Clarkson is continuing to touch on her split from Brandon Blackstock.

The 38-year-old singer, who filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, this past June, opened up about why she has been so open about her split while speaking with Hoda Kotb on the Today show on Monday.

"You can ask anyone that's gone through divorce — I don't think anyone expects it," Clarkson began. "You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. And it's so hard on everyone."

The "Piece by Piece" songstress then revealed that she remains open and speaks candidly about her divorce, "because I think we all go through things so we can help each other not feel alone."

"Anybody that's been through it, it's just a really hard difficult thing," she added. "I was just talking with my friends [and] I was like, 'I don't know how people go through this without talking to someone or have music as an outlet.' … It's hard on all of us. And we're in the public eye so that's hard to try and be truthful, but also keep your privacy for not just myself, but others."

Clarkson and Blackstock share daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. The singer is also stepmom to Blackstock's children from a previous marriage: Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.

The pop singer previously shared that while she's a "very open person," out of respect to her children, she’ll be keeping most of the details surrounding their split under wraps.

"I am a very open person, but I'm not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there's kids involved," she said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

"I think that I will navigate a way in which to be open and honest about it eventually, probably via the show, and it'll probably, I'm assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something," she added, noting that she's cautious since "there are a lot of little hearts involved."

Earlier in the week on Sunday, Clarkson similarly opened up about how she's been doing during a new Sunday Today with Willie Geist interview.